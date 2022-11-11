How women leaders can charter their own leadership journey

It is encouraging to see gender parity go up in higher education in India, with 49% of all college enrolments now being women, as per the latest All India Survey on Higher Education. But a little disenchanting to see the numbers not getting translated into the workforce yet where only 26% are constituted by women, indicating various leakages along the way. And so it is not surprising to learn that only 17.1% of boardroom seats are now occupied by women leaders.





Clearly, much work needs to be done to help our women lead side by side with their male counterparts and make both classrooms and boardrooms equally equitable.





From the organisational front, many systemic challenges can be turned into growth opportunities: promote more women to managerial positions, make company policies more women-friendly, develop checks and balances to counter microaggressions at work and nurture a culture that helps everyone thrive. While many of our leading organisations are holding themselves accountable to drive these numbers up, systemic, and cultural changes often take time to get solidified.





In this scenario, what can today’s women leaders do to bolster their chances to get noticed and create a place for themselves in a male-dominated workforce? How can they hone the key skills needed to rise in their leadership journey, irrespective of where they stand in the hierarchy? Practising the following three principles can help.





Take full responsibility for your own growth: When we take our development in our own hands, the power of external forces seems to diminish, tilting destiny in our favour. For women leaders, it may mean becoming bolder and more assertive than before. Common measures include entering the conference room when you were not invited in the first place, setting up a 1:1 meeting with your manager who didn’t pay attention to your ideas, requesting a reason for that job rejection, or working with your boss to co-charter your growth journey in the organisation. It may feel a bit odd and uncomfortable at first, but with small steps and regular practice, holding yourself accountable to your own growth may be the game changer.





Leverage your gift of emotional agility and resilience: Scientific research confirms that women are biologically hardwired to handle adversity better than men. Recognizing this gift and nurturing it can help women leaders not just become more resilient towards unpleasant situations, but also gracefully navigate them with the right stakeholders. It would be wise to note that while gender biases, microaggressions and unfair decisions will continue to hold many women back in various stages of their leadership journey, building the right mental frameworks and remaining prepared to tackle professional adversity can undo the impact of many such impediments.





Build a network of genuine guidance and support: In the post-pandemic world, stress, burnout, and declining mental health have become a common challenge for working women. Having a platform to open about their vulnerabilities and receiving genuine counsel and support can dramatically improve their chances of growing and advancing in their leadership journey. While seeking mentorship from our trusted individuals is one part, it is equally important to find mentees to whom we can offer the same support and guidance. By giving back, we can break the long-drawn cycle of gender discrimination, and in-turn create a new generation of resilient women leaders who will continue to support and uplift each other.





Today’s women leaders underestimate the immense power for change that they already hold within themselves, and in their current spheres of influence. By adopting and consciously applying these principles in their daily lives and work, they will be able to make a big difference in their lives, and leadership journeys.





(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)