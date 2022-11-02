Women's rights activist, SEWA founder Ela Bhatt passes away

Renowned women rights activist and founder of the Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Ela Bhatt, passed away on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, her associates said.





She was 89.

Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons





“It is with profound grief that we announce the passing away of our beloved and respected founder, Smt Elaben Bhatt, a pioneer in advocating for women workers' rights, we strive to carry her legacy forward,” SEWA Bharat tweeted.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled her death.





"Sad to know about the death of Elaben Bhatt. She will be remembered long for her work for the promotion of women empowerment, social service and education among the youth. Condolences to her family members and admirers," Modi tweeted in Gujarati.





SEWA’s skill development programmes have helped tens of thousands of women become self-reliant. They train women in marketing, hospitality, sales, housekeeping, and computers. SEWA Bharat was established in 1984 to address problems in geographical expansion. It has today resulted in SEWA centres established across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, and Kerala.





(Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)