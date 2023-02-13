Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

RCB bags Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 Cr in Women's Premier League auction

By Press Trust of India
February 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Feb 13 2023 10:44:12 GMT+0000
RCB bags Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 Cr in Women's Premier League auction
Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.40 crore in the inaugural Women's Premier League auctions. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at Rs 1.80 crore.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the inaugural Women's Premier League auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore ($410,000) on Monday.

The second costliest Indian player so far is all-rounder Deepti Sharma who UP Warriorz bought for Rs 2.6 crore.

However, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore.

"Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry, and Devine," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said during a media interaction.

"Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions, so highly likely (she'll be the captain)."

One of the prominent picks during the first round was Australia's off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, bought by Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.20 crore ($386,000).

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry received a cool Rs 1.70 crore ($205,000) winning bid from RCB, who also got New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine dirt cheap at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

RCB has already exhausted Rs 5.60 crore out of Rs 12 crore purse, and they need to get another 12 players, with the rest of the Rs 6.40 crore to have a mandatory squad size of 15 players.

UP Warriorz also got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.

A total of 409 cricketers will go under the hammer at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction, with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Alyssa Healy, and Sophie Ecclestone keeping themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 50 lakh.

IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal told PTI last week that the entire 22 matches will be held in Mumbai from March 4-26.

Of 409 players, 246 are Indians, and 163 are overseas, of which eight are from the associate nations.

The total number of capped players is 202, while 199 are uncapped, and eight are from the associate nations.

A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, of which 30 are for overseas players.

With the five teams sold for Rs 4669.99 crore and the BCCI selling the media rights for Rs 951 crore, the WPL is the second-biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League.

Apart from three IPL team owners—Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Capitals—Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline have bought the five franchises.

Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore at the players' auction and will need to buy a minimum of 15 players and a maximum of 18. Up to five overseas players, including one from an associate member country, will be allowed in the playing eleven.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From breast milk jewellery to fresh flowers–these women entrepreneurs made a splash on Shark Tank India 2

From being the youngest chief nutritionist in India, to helping 10,000 people battle weight-issues “over email”: Meet Khyati Rupani

Meet 4 women entrepreneurs promoting handicrafts of India’s artisans and weavers

How India’s women entrepreneurs are breaking societal stereotypes and rising above adversities

Daily Capsule
Detangling Web3 with Kirthiga Reddy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

From breast milk jewellery to fresh flowers–these women entrepreneurs made a splash on Shark Tank India 2

Meet the Women Water Champions ensuring clean drinking water for their villages

Sania Mirza to mentor RCB women's cricket team for WPL

CII CIES to launch initiative to celebrate 100 women entrepreneurs with innovative businesses