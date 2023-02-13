From youth champion to policewoman, how Annu Kumari is inspiring other girls in a remote Bihar village

When Annu Kumari turned 20 years old, her parents were keen to get her married. That was the custom in their village, Amawan in Rajauli subdivision of Nawada district, Bihar.

Annu, still studying, did not only oppose the idea of marriage at a young age, but wanted to continue her education and stand on her own feet.

Now, at 26, and after a lot of persistence and hard work, she is training to be a police constable at the Bihar Police Training Academy, 300km from her village.

As a teenager, Annu became a champion of the Kishori Samooh (adolescent group) in her village. Started by the Population Foundation of India, the Kishori Samooh reached out to girls in Nawada and Darbhanga, and trained them in period management, nutrition, and health.

Over time, 45 youth champions in Darbhanga and 35 in Nawada started conducting meetings.

“I was a youth champion in my village and was disappointed when they were talking of getting me married. I confided in Sheila didi (Sheila Devi, Population Foundation of India’s block coordinator). I wanted to do more in life than just get married,” Annu tells HerStory.

When Sheila Devi met Annu during the formation of the Kishori Samooh in her village, she remembers that the young girl wasn’t so open the first few times.

“She wasn’t quite sure of herself and open when we first met, but I could see her potential. However, like hundreds of other girls, she lacked support from her family and the motivation to break the shackles of society,” Sheila Devi says.

People in these villages would question why they should send their daughters to Kishori Samooh meetings, which led to parents being invited.

“We would teach them, we would ask them what they would like to learn. We wanted them to ask questions and get answers. We started with five girls. The number increased the next month and others joined the moment people noticed a change in these young women,” Sheila adds.

Championing for causes

Annu’s first experience of injustice was when she learned about a child marriage in the village. Being a part of the project, she was made aware of these issues and knew the ill-effects of early marriage. She promptly informed the local police and ensured that the wedding was called off in time.

Meanwhile, Annu’s parents were planning her wedding and received demands for dowry. She says people would ask for Rs 10 or 12 lakh, which worried her. Sheila Devi supported her, telling her parents that if they were willing to pay Rs 10 lakh as dowry, they could surely pay for her education and happiness.

“My father eventually agreed and the wedding plans were called off,” she says.

Annu continued studying for a BSc (Honours) from Magadh University. When she was old enough to ride, her father bought her a bike – it symbolised freedom to her.

“One day, I was riding the bike without a helmet. I was stopped by a policewoman and slapped with a fine. It was the first time I was seeing a policewoman at such close quarters. And I thought: why can’t I become one too?” she recalls.

Annu set about preparing for the police exams, passing on her third attempt.

“I am training to be a constable. I hope my posting gives me a combination of desk and field duties. This will be enable me to study to become a daroga (inspector) soon,” she says.

Annu’s story is just one of the many that Population Foundation of India’s Kishori Samoohs have showcased as part of the organisation’s journey to empower young girls in India’s remote villages.

Parimal Chandra, Senior Specialist and State Head, Population Foundation of India, says Nawada is quite close to Jharkhand, with a lot of tribal communities that live remotely and have scarce resources. “[This] is why it was essential to teach these young women…an education meant they could go to school, stay away from early marriage, get jobs, and be healthy.”

“These youth champions are also a part of the village health and nutrition sanitisation community. We organised jan samvad to enable them improve the quality of health at village level,” he says.

Meanwhile, Annu is happy about the visible changes in her community and village.

“My parents are proud of me. And, so are the villagers. They now hold me as an example to their children, and want them to study, work hard, and realise their dreams,” she says.