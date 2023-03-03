Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Sahiba Singh Dhupar wants to rewrite the way we see self-positivity

By Pooja Rajkumari
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 10:43:28 GMT+0000
[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Sahiba Singh Dhupar wants to rewrite the way we see self-positivity
Personality and body positivity coach Sahiba Singh Dhupar is the Head of Training and Development at GenLeap—a self-discovery and career lifecycle management platform.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sahiba Singh Dhupar is a vocal proponent of creating a good personality. As a personality and body positivity coach, she feels there is unnecessary noise in society that being good will lead to exploitation.

“I want to rewrite history and make future generations believe in being a good person. Because at the end of the day, what matters is how you make others feel in your presence,” Sahiba tells HerStory. She is the Head of Training and Development at ﻿GenLeap﻿—a self-discovery and career lifecycle management platform.

Sahiba’s journey as a personality coach began when she was struck with an epiphany — that she did not have an ambition in life.

“I was never a career or goal-oriented person. I just wanted a job that sustained me. After landing a job as an HR in a big company, I was married off at the age of 23, because in India, if a girl doesn’t have a set career path, she is better off married,” she recalls.

However, she felt that without ambition, she was restless and unsatisfied. Around the same time, she got introduced to a Canadian training company that helped people improve their personalities and lifestyles. Sahiba joined the company as a personality coach, and from then on, there was no looking back for her. 

“For the first time, I realised the true meaning of job satisfaction. I found my true calling as a personality coach. It has liberated me and honed me into a better person,” she says.

Lifestyle and personality coaching requires a mature and nurturing person. Sahiba says this is the very reason why we see more female lifestyle coaches than their male counterparts.

“However, I feel this is a fault of our societal conditioning. We need to understand that men and women might be wired differently in terms of physical attributes, but things that come naturally to women like care and nurturing behaviour, are because of our conditioning. If we condition our men and women equally, I would not say that there are more women than men in my line of profession, 20 years later,” she adds.

Sahiba recalls that besides facing gender biases, she also had to overcome biases related to her appearance. As a personality coach, she also helps people manage their images and appearances. However, nobody expects a plus-size woman to be an appearance consultant. 

Sahiba says, “I want to point out how people are conditioned to see the word ‘fat’ as a vile way to describe a woman. But, just like the word ‘thin’, ‘fat’ is also an adjective. And I am not ashamed of saying that I am fat because that is the truth.” 

At the age of 16, when she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, Sahiba’s body took a heavy toll. She was dependent on steroids and medications for almost a year. Having gone through a dark phase, Sahiba learnt to be more kind towards herself.

“I had a lot of faith and confidence in my abilities and skillset, which helped me cope with all the body shaming that came my way. I always believe that I am a beautiful human being, and that’s all that matters,” she adds. 

Sahiba wants to continue learning and growing in the future while helping others become better versions of themselves. 

Advising women leaders, Sahiba says, “The only thing that defines you is your self-image, and it is the only thing that will push you forward. The key to our happiness and success is not relying on external validation.”

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Open Secret’s Ahana Gautam aims to change India’s snacking habits

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Rukmini Vijayakumar, the dancer who devised her own teaching methodology

12 quotes to remind you to look for happiness when the going gets tough

This woman entrepreneur sells nutritious snacks for Rs 5-10 a piece, and has clocked revenues worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This woman founder feels networking is the key to tackling all challenges

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] How Aishwarya Jain is making mental well-being support more accessible and inclusive

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] This is how a young woman entrepreneur set up a sexual wellness brand

[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Medicine to apparel: Meet Dr Pooja Malhotra of Power Sutra