[100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Seema Chaturvedi, the champion of gender equity in entrepreneurship

There is a fine line between equality and equity. Women may be making heads turn in the world of business but they are not getting enough attention from investors.

“Women are an underutilised resource in the country. Investing in women is the right thing to do. It is not just from the standpoint of impact but also what we as investors should do in society,” says Seema Chaturvedi, entrepreneur, investor and founder of Achieving Women Equity Funds.

Seema, who has an experience of over 25 years in capital markets and financial management, believes in the need for gender equity in entrepreneurship.

“Five years ago, I never thought gender would be an aspect that we would need to ponder about. My a-ha moment was when I chaired a programme for 575 women entrepreneurs from small towns in India. We saw a serious hustle and hunger among these women to impact the financial sector and how women’s access to finances is a real issue that needs to be addressed,” she says.

Seema also feels that the schemes introduced by the government and banks are not fruitful enough. For instance, the loans offered under these schemes demand collateral that women do not always have access to.

“Women often have to rely on their family to fetch these collaterals. But family members are often not comfortable putting their properties on lease for something that they consider as a ‘fleeting fancy’,” she says.

So, in 2019, she founded Achieving Women Equity Funds in the United States, an early growth venture fund that invests in women-led companies. To date, the team has mobilised and invested close to $28 billion. In August 2022, it launched its maiden India fund of Rs 350 crore to invest in 15 women-led startups from sectors such as healthcare, clean energy, food and agriculture, and fintech.

However, the journey has not been a smooth one. On dealing with biases, Seema says, “Have I faced biases? Yes. It is difficult to put in your best when someone comes and tells you to your face that you won’t be able to do it. In such situations, I have to put my blinders on.”

Seema advises women leaders to find a good support system that will help them achieve their goals.

“Surround yourself with high-quality people who have good values and judgements. Find mentors whose experiences can help you shorten your journey,” she says.