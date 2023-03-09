Championing inclusion and equity at the workplace

On the occasion of International Women's Day, it is crucial to reflect on women's social, political, and economic achievements and the progress we have made so far. However, it is equally important to acknowledge the challenges that women continue to face in the workplace and the work needed towards creating a level playing field.





Equity and equality are interconnected concepts, and while equality aims to treat everyone the same, equity addresses the systemic biases and structural inequalities that prevent employees from accessing the same opportunities and outcomes. When companies strive for equity, they acknowledge that different people have different needs and experiences, and they work towards addressing these differences.





Creating a culture of equity and empowerment is crucial to promoting inclusion in the workplace. The 2022 India Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey Report highlights that employees desire to find personal satisfaction and purpose in their work and view their jobs as an extension of their identity.





To promote equity and empowerment, leaders can ensure that all segments of the workforce have access to information, guidelines, and resources needed to enhance their abilities - this may include creating programs that offer disproportionate talent development and visibility opportunities, mentorship, and sponsorship to certain employee segments to bridge the gaps over time.

Smashing the glass ceiling: taking the first step towards gender pay equality

It's essential to understand that achieving equality and equity in the workplace goes beyond just hiring practices. While bridging the gender pay gap is a crucial first step, we must also work towards creating a workplace culture that values and supports all employees.





The World Inequality Report 2022 highlights the persistent gender pay gap in India, with men earning 82 percent of the labour income compared to women's 18 percent.





To create a fair workplace, it's important to pay employees based on their skills, experience, and responsibilities, without any discrimination based on gender, race, or any other personal characteristics. Regular pay audits can help identify and address any discrepancies in pay for like-to-like jobs or roles through bold actions and specially carved-out budgets.





Striving for equality alone is not enough. To truly achieve equity, we must also work to eliminate deep-rooted biases that can impact women's career progression, such as assumptions about their commitment to work due to maternity leave, caregiving, or family responsibilities.

The rise of flexibility: a new era of equity and opportunity

Equity in the workplace means acknowledging that each person has unique requirements and work schedules. Some may be caregivers, or managing other commitments, or pursuing further education that makes following a typical 9-5 schedule challenging.





To create a truly fair workplace, it's crucial for companies to offer flexible work arrangements that cater to individual needs. This can include options such as flexible working hours, part-time working arrangements, or the ability to work remotely or from home. By embracing flexible work arrangements, we can ensure that every employee has the opportunity to thrive in their career, regardless of their personal circumstances.





Today, flexible workspace providers like WeWork India are also playing a crucial role in making it easier for companies to offer flexible work arrangements. By providing fully equipped office spaces on a short-term or long-term or on-demand basis, flexible workspace providers benefit employees by providing them with a conducive work environment preferably near their homes but also benefits companies by building a sense of community in the workplace, helping build networks and relationships, increasing learning and productivity, and reducing attrition.

The transformative impact of employee resource groups

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are formed voluntarily and led by employees who share similar passion to drive change. ERGs provide a supportive and secure environment where members can connect, share experiences, and create a sense of belonging, through policy enablement, education, and awareness or courageous actions.

Circling back to Step 1: recruitment and hiring

While I said that equality and equity efforts don't end at hiring, it definitely begins there. I have come across several job postings on various platforms that exclude certain talent segments. It is disheartening to see that there are still organisations out there oblivious to such practices, despite the strides that have been made in promoting gender equality in the workplace. It is high time we create job descriptions that are inclusive in spirit and free from gendered language.





Furthermore, companies may start using anonymised resumes and tools to help fairly evaluate candidates based on their skills and experience. I believe it is also key to ensure that interview panels are diverse and representative of the talent the company is aiming to attract and more importantly representative of the customers it caters to. This helps evaluate candidates based on their merit and potential to contribute to the organisation’s goals but more importantly helps hire talent that can connect with diverse customer needs right from strategy to execution.





In conclusion, there is still a long way to go in the way equity is perceived and practised in organisations. As we look forward to future workplaces with equality at its core, it's important for organisations to recognise and address the unique needs of employees, and create a nurturing environment where everyone has an equal chance to catch up, grow and prosper.





