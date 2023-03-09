Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Championing inclusion and equity at the workplace

By Priti Shetty
March 09, 2023, Updated on : Thu Mar 09 2023 01:11:31 GMT+0000
Championing inclusion and equity at the workplace
Equity and equality are interconnected concepts, and while equality aims to treat everyone the same, equity addresses the systemic biases and structural inequalities that prevent employees from accessing the same opportunities and outcomes.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

On the occasion of International Women's Day, it is crucial to reflect on women's social, political, and economic achievements and the progress we have made so far. However, it is equally important to acknowledge the challenges that women continue to face in the workplace and the work needed towards creating a level playing field.


Equity and equality are interconnected concepts, and while equality aims to treat everyone the same, equity addresses the systemic biases and structural inequalities that prevent employees from accessing the same opportunities and outcomes. When companies strive for equity, they acknowledge that different people have different needs and experiences, and they work towards addressing these differences.


Creating a culture of equity and empowerment is crucial to promoting inclusion in the workplace. The 2022 India Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey Report highlights that employees desire to find personal satisfaction and purpose in their work and view their jobs as an extension of their identity.


To promote equity and empowerment, leaders can ensure that all segments of the workforce have access to information, guidelines, and resources needed to enhance their abilities - this may include creating programs that offer disproportionate talent development and visibility opportunities, mentorship, and sponsorship to certain employee segments to bridge the gaps over time.

Smashing the glass ceiling: taking the first step towards gender pay equality

It's essential to understand that achieving equality and equity in the workplace goes beyond just hiring practices. While bridging the gender pay gap is a crucial first step, we must also work towards creating a workplace culture that values and supports all employees.


The World Inequality Report 2022 highlights the persistent gender pay gap in India, with men earning 82 percent of the labour income compared to women's 18 percent.


To create a fair workplace, it's important to pay employees based on their skills, experience, and responsibilities, without any discrimination based on gender, race, or any other personal characteristics. Regular pay audits can help identify and address any discrepancies in pay for like-to-like jobs or roles through bold actions and specially carved-out budgets.


Striving for equality alone is not enough. To truly achieve equity, we must also work to eliminate deep-rooted biases that can impact women's career progression, such as assumptions about their commitment to work due to maternity leave, caregiving, or family responsibilities.

The rise of flexibility: a new era of equity and opportunity

Equity in the workplace means acknowledging that each person has unique requirements and work schedules. Some may be caregivers, or managing other commitments, or pursuing further education that makes following a typical 9-5 schedule challenging.


To create a truly fair workplace, it's crucial for companies to offer flexible work arrangements that cater to individual needs. This can include options such as flexible working hours, part-time working arrangements, or the ability to work remotely or from home. By embracing flexible work arrangements, we can ensure that every employee has the opportunity to thrive in their career, regardless of their personal circumstances.


Today, flexible workspace providers like WeWork India are also playing a crucial role in making it easier for companies to offer flexible work arrangements. By providing fully equipped office spaces on a short-term or long-term or on-demand basis, flexible workspace providers benefit employees by providing them with a conducive work environment preferably near their homes but also benefits companies by building a sense of community in the workplace, helping build networks and relationships, increasing learning and productivity, and reducing attrition.

The transformative impact of employee resource groups

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are formed voluntarily and led by employees who share similar passion to drive change. ERGs provide a supportive and secure environment where members can connect, share experiences, and create a sense of belonging, through policy enablement, education, and awareness or courageous actions.

Circling back to Step 1: recruitment and hiring

While I said that equality and equity efforts don't end at hiring, it definitely begins there. I have come across several job postings on various platforms that exclude certain talent segments. It is disheartening to see that there are still organisations out there oblivious to such practices, despite the strides that have been made in promoting gender equality in the workplace. It is high time we create job descriptions that are inclusive in spirit and free from gendered language.


Furthermore, companies may start using anonymised resumes and tools to help fairly evaluate candidates based on their skills and experience. I believe it is also key to ensure that interview panels are diverse and representative of the talent the company is aiming to attract and more importantly representative of the customers it caters to. This helps evaluate candidates based on their merit and potential to contribute to the organisation’s goals but more importantly helps hire talent that can connect with diverse customer needs right from strategy to execution.


In conclusion, there is still a long way to go in the way equity is perceived and practised in organisations. As we look forward to future workplaces with equality at its core, it's important for organisations to recognise and address the unique needs of employees, and create a nurturing environment where everyone has an equal chance to catch up, grow and prosper.


(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)





Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan

    Clap Icon0 Shares
    • +0
      Clap Icon
    Share on
    close
    Clap Icon0 Shares
    • +0
      Clap Icon
    Share on
    close
    Share on
    close

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Online dating can be empowering but also incredibly frustrating for women

    Spotlight:This Women’s Day, don’t do different things but do things differently

    [100 Emerging Women Leaders] This entrepreneur is enabling women from rural India become financially independent

    [100 Emerging Women Leaders] Meet Kanu Priya Sharma who wants India to pick and mix candies

    Daily Capsule
    Anti-money laundering provisions on crypto
    Read the full story

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Incubating women’s power in tech

    Online dating can be empowering but also incredibly frustrating for women

    Spotlight:This Women’s Day, don’t do different things but do things differently

    90% women contribute to household expenses yet 67% are dependent on men for financial decisions: Survey