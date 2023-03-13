Due to societal norms and stereotypes, several women in the past have found it difficult to find acceptance and make their mark in the workplace. However, over the years, women have made colossal strides and are flourishing in leadership positions across several male-dominated industries.

Even though there have been significant advancements in gender equality, female entrepreneurs still confront obstacles and women in leadership positions frequently endure greater scrutiny and harsher judgement than their male colleagues. In fact, female leaders frequently claim that to gain the same respect as men, they must work twice as hard.

Navigating these challenges can be hard but mentioned below are seven strategies that women can use to prove their leadership merit in the workplace while inspiring other women to follow in their footsteps.

Overcome self-doubt

Men frequently apply for jobs when they match 60% of the requirements, but women only do so if they satisfy 100% of them, according to a Hewlett-Packard study on internal hiring procedures. This research suggests that women unconsciously assume they won't be selected for the post if they don't exactly fit the job requirements. Due to their self-doubt, they decide not to enter the race. This belief needs to be changed consciously. Women should concentrate on the mindset that they are fully capable of executing the work and then prove their merit during the interview process if a position connects with their skills and expertise.

Get out of the comfort zone

Success can be discovered outside of one's comfort zone but the fear of the unknown frequently gets in the way. Instead of letting fear govern their personal and professional life, every successful leader and entrepreneur did what they were frightened to do. The best strategy for overcoming fear is to admit that it exists while yet taking the risk. Women who are too inflexible, risk missing one of those fortuitous moments that can compel an alternative course of action or inspire an innovative solution.

Remain steadfast and optimistic

Whether it was a pay disagreement, a missed opportunity for advancement or nasty remarks from co-workers, many women have experienced the effects of the gender gap during their careers. Even in workplaces that promote equality, it's typical to run into individuals who have experienced some form of gender discrimination, whether overt or covert.

Women should maintain their resolve and optimism even though they regularly witness gender discrimination in the news, on social media, and in their personal lives. It begins by acting as though the gap has been closed.

They must stand their position and demand the respect they deserve. That is not to argue that women should downplay the existence of inequality. Seeing the need for change is crucial but their behaviour and attitudes at work are equally important. They should support one another and themselves and avoid letting alleged disadvantages dictate their lives.

Embrace natural leadership styles

For women entering the workforce, it's crucial to set an example by being encouraging, transparent and cooperative. They must seek out, connect with, mentor and serve as an example for other women. Although each person is unique, characteristics that are generally associated with women can be important differentiators in leadership skills in the workplace.

Women can emphasise teamwork, support others in setting and achieving goals and devote time to training, mentorship, and personal growth. When women contribute these inherent strengths to their teams and enterprises, positive workplace culture adjustments can happen, improving employee retention and fostering better cooperation. Most importantly, the following generation of leaders regardless of gender can advance with enlightened perspectives.

Speak up

Women are substantially less likely than men to speak up at meetings, according to a 2014 study that was published in the Harvard Business Review. The same study discovered that when women did speak up, they frequently apologised and permitted interruptions. If women don’t believe they have anything worth saying, why would other people have confidence in them? Thus, it becomes imperative that women recognise the value of their opinion. When women begin to believe what they have to share is worth listening to, people will want to hear more.

Work for an organisation that values women

A woman's career advancement might be either aided or hampered by her workplace. Women should therefore consider if a company actually prioritises employee wellbeing before accepting a new position. For instance, they should ascertain whether the company runs staff network groups or has a mentoring programme, as these can serve as strong markers of a collaborative and supportive workplace culture.

Women shouldn't ever feel pressured to give up on their professional goals. Instead, they should seek an organisation that offers them the opportunities they require.

Be confident and comfortable with success

Even though it sounds straightforward, having confidence is one of the most effective methods for women to position themselves for leadership and significant decision-making roles inside an organisation. Accepting achievement and not feeling guilty about it are characteristics of confidence. Some women shyly diminish their accolades with reasons like "well, it wasn't that fantastic" or "it was only because of this or that," instead of just saying "thank you" with their heads held high and smiling.

This mindset places more emphasis on the justifications than on the success itself. Just grin and accept the compliments! Companies seek out leaders who are confident, have a track record of success, are outstanding at a certain task and those who can confidently manage an organisation and lead a team.

Final say

Although organisations all over the world are gradually starting to take action to address gender bias and help women prosper, women will need to spend more time to reflect and focus on themselves, step out of their comfort zones and take on new tasks with confidence. They can more successfully chart a route to leadership and develop self-confidence in a motivating and supportive work environment, which can greatly influence the leaders of the future.

