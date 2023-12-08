Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Events

TechGig Geek Goddess 2023 announces winners, introduces new set of women coders

The TechGig Geek Goddess competition, held last month, saw over 70,000 women registering and participating in challenging coding tests and tech aptitude assessments. Divya Porwal, a final year student at Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur, was declared the winner.

Rekha Balakrishnan1528 Stories
TechGig Geek Goddess 2023 announces winners, introduces new set of women coders

Friday December 08, 2023,

3 min Read

TechGig Geek Goddess, a coding competition exclusively for women, has announced the winners of its 2023 edition, marking the culmination of a three-month-long journey celebrating the country's best female coders.

According to a press statement from the organisers, the event, which spanned over 85 days, witnessed a convergence of women of diverse skills and talents, while breaking stereotypes and uniting women from different backgrounds in a shared pursuit of technological excellence. The winners hail from small cities and colleges, and exemplify the depth of talent present across India.

Over 70,000 women had registered for the competition that began on August 28. They participated in challenging coding tests and tech aptitude assessments.

The winners selected through a diligent methodology, not only showcased their coding prowess but also embodied the spirit of breaking barriers and innovation.

This year, Divya Porwal, a final year student at Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur, has been declared the winner for 2023. Archana Reddy from JNTU Hyderabad is the first runner-up; the second runner up is Mahak Garg from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur; Anu Sharma from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women is the third runner-up, and the fourth runner-up is Pratiksha Vlkharankar from IIT-BHU (Varanasi).

Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig, said, "The 9th edition of TechGig Geek Goddess has once again established a standard for recognising talented female technologists from varied backgrounds and regions across India. We are committed to amplifying its impact, making it even more expansive and impactful in the years to come."

The competition winner, Divya Porwal from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology Sultanpur, said, “Being a winner at TechGig Geek Goddess 2023 feels amazing! It's like a big  pat on the back, saying, "Hey, you're really good at this!" I'm so happy that my hard work paid  off. Winning isn't just a title; it's like a high-five for all the effort I put in.”

Archana Reddy from JNTU Hyderabad, the 1st runner-up, said, “I believe that my experience with TechGig Geek Goddess will beneﬁt my career in several ways. It was an honor to be recognised among so many talented women in tech.”

The grand finale awards ceremony as part of the Women Disruptors’ Conference, held on November 24, featured insightful dialogues and thought-provoking perspectives led by tech  leaders such as Karuna Gopal, Upasana Taku, and Vedika Sipani. Discussions centered on pivotal themes like women's empowerment and representation in tech.

(HerStory was a media partner for the event)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Celebrity

Content creator, actor Prajakta Koli is UNDP India's first youth climate champion

3

Stories

What is the essence of a woman?

4

HerStory

Sold three lakh units in last 12 months, says Joker & Witch Co-founder Maya Varma

5

Woman Entrepreneur

This woman entrepreneur is disrupting the snacks sector with a Samosa Party