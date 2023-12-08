TechGig Geek Goddess 2023 announces winners, introduces new set of women coders

TechGig Geek Goddess, a coding competition exclusively for women, has announced the winners of its 2023 edition, marking the culmination of a three-month-long journey celebrating the country's best female coders.

According to a press statement from the organisers, the event, which spanned over 85 days, witnessed a convergence of women of diverse skills and talents, while breaking stereotypes and uniting women from different backgrounds in a shared pursuit of technological excellence. The winners hail from small cities and colleges, and exemplify the depth of talent present across India.

Over 70,000 women had registered for the competition that began on August 28. They participated in challenging coding tests and tech aptitude assessments.

The winners selected through a diligent methodology, not only showcased their coding prowess but also embodied the spirit of breaking barriers and innovation.

This year, Divya Porwal, a final year student at Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur, has been declared the winner for 2023. Archana Reddy from JNTU Hyderabad is the first runner-up; the second runner up is Mahak Garg from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur; Anu Sharma from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women is the third runner-up, and the fourth runner-up is Pratiksha Vlkharankar from IIT-BHU (Varanasi).

Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig, said, "The 9th edition of TechGig Geek Goddess has once again established a standard for recognising talented female technologists from varied backgrounds and regions across India. We are committed to amplifying its impact, making it even more expansive and impactful in the years to come."

The competition winner, Divya Porwal from Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology Sultanpur, said, “Being a winner at TechGig Geek Goddess 2023 feels amazing! It's like a big pat on the back, saying, "Hey, you're really good at this!" I'm so happy that my hard work paid off. Winning isn't just a title; it's like a high-five for all the effort I put in.”

Archana Reddy from JNTU Hyderabad, the 1st runner-up, said, “I believe that my experience with TechGig Geek Goddess will beneﬁt my career in several ways. It was an honor to be recognised among so many talented women in tech.”

The grand finale awards ceremony as part of the Women Disruptors’ Conference, held on November 24, featured insightful dialogues and thought-provoking perspectives led by tech leaders such as Karuna Gopal, Upasana Taku, and Vedika Sipani. Discussions centered on pivotal themes like women's empowerment and representation in tech.

