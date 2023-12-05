UN COP28: Two Indian women bring traditional solutions to fight climate change

Wearing desi clothes, Sangitaben Rathod and Jasumatiben Jethabai Parmar have boldly stepped into the limelight at the global climate talks in Dubai, bringing with them potent traditional solutions to tackle climate change.

The two women--Rathod, from Naganamoth, and Parmar from Simej, both in Gujarat who had never ventured beyond their home state before, showcased practical climate resilience solutions that are making waves on the international stage.

Their traditional wisdom involves using neem leaves and cow urine to create organic fertilizers and insecticides an innovative practice that has not only sustained their crops for years but is now being adopted by women farmers across India, offering a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilizers.

"I decided to look for local solutions after incurring huge losses due to climate change. I lost over Rs 1.5 lakh in wheat crops in 2019. After that, we started looking at the problem and we realised pest attacks had considerably increased due to the changing climate and commercial insecticides were failing. It was then that we thought of turning to the traditional solutions our forefathers used - neem leaves and cow urine," Rathod, 28 said.

"Then the solution we shared with the Self Employed Women's Association and they empowered us to train communities based on our solution," Parmar, 63, added.

On what they wish to expect on the global platform, Rathod said she hopes the solutions they have implemented can be shared with a wider audience and also make the negotiators realise the impact women in India are bearing due to climate change and how we need help.

Alongside her, Jasumatiben said, "Our seemingly simple traditions hold the key to a sustainable future."

Amidst the formal suits of international bureaucrats, Sangitaben and Jasumatiben actively participated, and passionately advocated for reduced insecticide and pesticide usage by integrating cow urine and neem leaves into farming practices during the gender-themed discussion that took place during the UN COP28 on Monday.

Sangitaben and Jasumatiben also shared their insights with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shedding light on the challenges faced by Indian women workers due to climate shocks.

Reema Nanavaty, Director of the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), highlighted the challenges faced by Indian women workers due to climate shocks.

Nanavaty elaborated on the difficulties encountered by those involved in street vending, construction, and other labour-intensive occupations.

"I think there's an urgent need for this Global Climate Resilience Fund for women, especially in India. This will be the first of its kind, a fund for the Global South, and this is a bottom-up fund," Nanavaty emphasised, aligning with Clinton's call for a targeted and comprehensive initiative to address the impact of extreme heat on women workers in India.

Nanavaty pointed out the urgent need for actionable solutions and advocated for a unified appeal for global collaboration to create a sustainable and resilient future for women in India and beyond.

The global climate talks are taking place in Dubai and have seen participation from over 100,000 people from 198 countries.

(Story by Uzmi Athar of PTI)