Empowering girls: from survival by chance to thriving with empowerment

“If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate a nation.” This renowned African proverb has been inspiring individuals globally to advocate for equal opportunities for girls, and our firm belief in its wisdom remains unwavering.





Coming from a small slum community in Mumbai, Saleha, just like many other girls in the neighbourhood, had a tough life. However, at a young age of 12, she embraced those challenges and made it her passion and mission in life – she was on a mission to break the taboo around menstruation. Her exceptional contribution in various community welfare activities took her from Govandi to New York for the UNGA where she was chosen as the Bill and Melinda Gates Goalkeeper for her astounding work in accelerating SDG Goals. Closer home, she was also bestowed with the most prestigious award — Savitribai Phule Award, and selected as an Ashoka Youth Venturer where she was mentored in leadership skills. Saleha continues to lead by example and inspires many more girls in the community to take on a mission for social change.





However, in many corners of the world and in India, young girls have been encountering a myriad of challenges that shape their journey, prompting reflection on the need for empowerment and change.





The journey begins in a world where societal norms and expectations often create obstacles for girls right from the outset. Discrimination, gender bias, and traditional stereotypes cast shadows over their potential, restricting the scope of their aspirations. In such environments, girls are compelled to rely on survival instincts, learning to navigate through a landscape that often appears indifferent or even hostile to their dreams.





Additionally, education, a fundamental right, has always been a battleground where girls faced unequal opportunities. Limited access to quality education perpetuated cycles of inequality, hindering the development of skills and knowledge necessary for personal growth and contribution to society.





Amidst these challenges, there exists an innate strength within every girl, forcing them to summon courage and resilience in pursuit of a brighter future.

Bachpan Surakshit toh Desh Viksit (secure childhood for a developed nation)

Aligned with the broader global understanding that a nation's progress is intricately linked to the well-being of its youth and equal opportunities for its girls. By prioritizing the safety and development of children, a country sets itself on a path towards sustainable growth, as these individuals grow into responsible and skilled citizens capable of steering the nation towards greater heights.





In concurrence, recognising the need to empower girl child, the Government of India has been investing in policies aimed at enabling girls across various domains, including education, health, legal rights, and socio-economic development. Beti Bacaho, Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Poshan Abhiyaan etc. are some powerful initiatives that have been underway during a girl’s growing stages and are providing an enabling & holistic environment for them to thrive.

Unleashing potential: girls can be powerful leaders too

Despite hurdles, girls have exhibited remarkable resilience, determination, and a thirst for knowledge and self-improvement. Their survival instincts, while born out of necessity, serve as a testament to their indomitable spirit and their capacity to overcome adversity, underscoring how these attributes not only contribute significantly to their personal development but also uniquely equip them for effective leadership roles.





Often born out of necessity in the face of adversity, survival instincts instil in girls a profound sense of resilience. This resilience, a cornerstone of their character, becomes a catalyst for personal growth and a potent foundation for leadership. It is fascinating to observe how this evolves into a unique set of skills and qualities that seamlessly align with the demands of effective leadership.





In the crucible of challenges, girls to develop a heightened sense of adaptability and problem-solving skills. The ability to navigate uncertainties and find innovative solutions becomes second nature, a crucial asset for leaders steering their teams through dynamic environments.





Moreover, the emotional intelligence fostered by the survival journey contributes to empathetic leadership. Girls also seem to possess an acute understanding of emotions, both their own and those of others. This emotional resilience facilitates the creation of inclusive and supportive team environments.





Tenacity and perseverance, qualities inherently tied to survival instincts, emerge as driving forces for girls-turned-leaders. The capacity to persist in the face of obstacles becomes instrumental in achieving long-term goals and inspiring resilience in others.





Resourcefulness, another by-product of survival instincts, is a valuable trait for effective leadership. Girls, accustomed to making the most of limited resources, bring a pragmatic approach to decision-making, ensuring optimal utilization of available means.





Communication skills, honed through the necessity of expressing oneself and seeking support during adversity, become a powerful tool for leaders. Effective communication is essential for fostering collaboration, conveying a shared vision, and building strong connections within a team. Girls, appreciating the significance of working together, have displayed a proven skill to excel at team-building and instilling a sense of unity among their peers.





A willingness to take calculated risks, developed through facing and overcoming challenges, are key elements of effective leadership. Girls, equipped with the capacity to navigate uncertainties, bring a boldness that fuels innovation and propels their teams forward.





Finally, it is evident that with a supportive environment, and rooted in resilience and the ability to triumph over challenges, girls are navigating the complexities of leadership roles with grace and effectiveness. As we recognise and celebrate these unique qualities, let us continue to foster an environment that empowers and uplifts every girl, ensuring that their journey from survival to leadership is marked by success and fulfilment.





Most importantly, allow them to spread their wings and stand by them in their empowering journey over the long haul. We not only need to celebrate their successes but also embrace their shortcomings without judgment, fostering an environment that encourages them not to fear failure.





Sudarshan Suchi is the CEO of Bal Rakshak



