Manipur kindergarten kids learn to rock

In India’s vibrant northeastern region, locals like to say music runs through their veins. The district of Ukhrul in Manipur is no exception. Here, amidst mist-covered hills, an extraordinary symphony unfolds at Pam’s Kindergarten at Rayotang.

Students of Pam’s Kindergarten in r music class - Photo by Worngachan A Shatsang

This isn’t a typical academic overture. It’s a melody that resonates with the sweet strumming of ukuleles and the harmonious voices of children, turning a kindergarten into an unexpected stage for stunning musical soirees.

A peppy song has become the school’s signature tune since an ensemble of 30 kids started performing on stage. The kindergarten’s repertoire extends beyond local tunes, including covers of international hits like “Chiquitita” by ABBA and “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan.

Founder RVS Pamshon cleared the misconception that it’s a music school. “We’re just a kindergarten school that provides music as part of the learning curriculum of students.”

Established in 2009 by Pamshon, who brought over two decades of teaching experience to this venture, the kindergarten doesn’t just navigate the alphabet and numbers. It orchestrates an unconventional rhythm of learning, where music seamlessly integrates with the foundations of early education.

“One unique thing that my experience in teaching taught me was the importance of music as a tool for learning. Among many other things, music helps kids learn faster and sharpen their memory powers. It also helps them to be more creative and fluent,” Pamshon said.

Back in 2009, there wasn’t a single kindergarten in town, providing the perfect opportunity for Pamshon to start her own venture and put her experience to use. Her conviction in the educational prowess of music, particularly with the ukulele, prompted its inclusion in the curriculum.

ABCs of ukulele

Students of Pam’s Kindergarten pose for a photo after a performance – Photo by Khanthing Shimray

However, Pamshon faced initial reluctance from parents to allocate funds for music classes. She persevered. The positive impact on learning soon became evident as students exhibited enhanced soft skills and academic acumen. The art of playing the ukulele became a transformative journey for the young learners.

Khanthing Shimray, the music teacher at the kindergarten, described the initial challenges of teaching new students how to handle ukuleles. “It takes about two to three months for them to get used to playing the instrument after which they can perform adeptly. Some of them can even find out the chords of the song if I give them the tune which is quite advanced for kids their age,” she explained.

The spotlight found Pam’s Kindergarten when a video surfaced on social media in July 2022, showcasing the children’s rendition of “Manganuishon (Not Young Forever)”, originally sung by Padma Shri recipient Rewben Mashangva, featuring Nimshimphi Muivah. Since then, their musical journey has graced various stages, enchanting audiences. The whooping, bouncing crowd claps, cheers, and bobs their heads as they sing along with the kids.

Also, the success of individual students in local talent competitions, including S Horyaowon Pheirei winning the “Sansa’s Got Talent” in 2019 at the age of 10, sparked widespread acclaim.

Blowin' in the wind

The Kindergarten is known for its excellent track record of producing students who are adept in both music and academics – Photo by Worngachan A Shatsang

Khanthing primarily focuses on teaching local songs, which she believes are easier for the children to pick up. She said their favourite performances, like “Manganuishon” and Featherheads’ hit song “Ihao Thot”, carry messages inspiring both younger and older generations. The kindergarten recently released a video of a cover of “Ihao Thot”.

Responding to enquiries about song choices, Khanthing said: “Whenever we’re asked to perform in events, the organisers request the songs they want us to sing. Hopefully, in the near future, we can sing other popular songs with a universal message like Blowin' in the Wind.”

Maintaining a delicate balance between music and studies, Pamshon expressed confidence in her teaching staff. “Our music classes are scheduled for the end of the day so we don’t disturb normal classes. We also monitor our students individually so that they make progress both in music as well as in their academics,” she said.

Pamshon envisions broadening students’ horizons beyond conventional paths. “In a society that still goes crazy over government jobs, we want to help students know that there are other avenues to go about in life, music being one,” she affirmed.

As Pam’s Kindergarten continues to harmonise education and music, it not only nurtures young minds but also cultivates a love for learning that resonates through the enchanting chords of the ukulele.

(This story has been provided by Village Square and is part of a special collaboration to highlight women-centric stories from rural India.)