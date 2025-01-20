BPR Hub, a San Francisco and Bangalore-based AI-powered compliance management platform for manufacturers, has raised $2.6 million in its seed round, co-led by ﻿Accel﻿ and ﻿Kae Capital﻿. The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors in the manufacturing sector, positioning the company for rapid expansion across India and North America.

The funds will be deployed to scale the platform globally, expand the team, and develop new product features to address the growing demand for efficient compliance management solutions, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2024 by Teja Edara, Milanjeet Singh, and Vinodh Peddi, BPR Hub integrates quality assurance, production control, batch review, inventory management, and asset management into one user-friendly platform. This comprehensive approach ensures everyone from floor operators to leadership teams can effectively manage and monitor compliance requirements while maintaining focus on business growth.





"Our mission is to democratize world-class compliance capabilities for manufacturers of all sizes. By automating complex compliance processes and providing hands-on support, we're enabling manufacturers to focus on their core business while maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance. This funding will accelerate our journey toward becoming the leading consolidated compliance solution globally," said Teja Edara, CEO and Co-founder, BPR Hub.

“We are excited to back BPR Hub as they transform compliance, quality, and governance management in manufacturing. Their AI-led unified platform tackles a critical industry challenge by streamlining compliance processes. Having witnessed Teja's success in scaling similar ventures, and with a robust founding team and a clear market opportunity, we are confident that BPR Hub will revolutionize how mid-market manufacturers manage compliance and governance,” added Abhishek Srivastava, General Partner, Kae Capital.





"Compliance is no longer just a box to check; it’s a competitive advantage when managed well. BPR Hub is helping manufacturers navigate this shift by using AI to simplify and optimize compliance processes. This is the kind of innovation that will accelerate the future of manufacturing. We’re excited to partner with Teja, Milanjeet and Vinodh who understand the sector’s unique challenges, and are leading this shift on a global scale with BPR Hub,” said Prayank Swaroop, Partner at Accel.







