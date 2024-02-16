Menu
News

Sikkim CM launches welfare programme aimed at women, youth

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said over the next five years, this programme will engage with nine government departments to mark a significant step to foster economic growth of women and youth.

Sikkim CM launches welfare programme aimed at women, youth

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday launched a World Bank-assisted programme aimed at providing economic growth opportunities for women and youth.

The Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Revising Economics (INSPIRES), conceived by the Planning and Development Department, was unveiled by Tamang here.

"Sikkim INSPIRES represents a collaborative and comprehensive approach as we march ahead on this journey, which is imperative for all of us. Let us join hands and realise the vision of a prosperous Sikkim," he said.

Tamang said over the next five years, this programme will engage with nine government departments to mark a significant step to foster economic growth of women and youth.

It will include employment training programmes, robust institutions and promote sector partnerships to foster inclusive growth and economic empowerment of people, the chief minister said.

