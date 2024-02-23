34% of women exit firms over work-life balance, only 4% of men do so: study

Around 34% of women exit firms over work-life balance, while only 4% men do so, says a survey report curated by The Udaiti Foundation in collaboration with Center for Economic Data & Analysis.

The Women in India Inc (WIIn) HR Managers Survey also shows that 55% of firms set goals for women’s advancement, while only 37% tackle gender imbalances in hiring.

The study was showcased at the Women in India Inc. Summit, curated by The Udaiti Foundation in partnership with Godrej DEi Labs, Centre for Economic Data & Analysis, Ashoka University and Dasra to drive impactful data-backed conversations on gender inclusivity in the corporate sector.

When it came to gaps in legal compliance, the report points out that 59% of firms lack mandatory internal complaint committees, 37% fail to provide maternity leave benefits, and only 17.5% provide childcare facilities. It also reveals the gender bias in hiring and points out that career breaks diminish women’s selection chances by 24%.

The study administered online surveys to 200 senior human resource managers across various sectors, including FMCG, pharma, retail, IT/ITeS, and BFSI, to comprehensively understand the landscape of gender diversity policies and practices across the employment spectrum.

While a majority of HR managers acknowledge having gender diversity goals, only 43% of organisations actively measure and publicly disclose gender representation data, with an additional 42% measuring but not disclosing it. 73% of organisations claim to have gender diversity goals, but only 21% possess clear internal strategies for achieving their goals.

The study also states that 48% organisations use mixed-gender interview panels and 52% employ gender-neutral job descriptions. Despite such commendable efforts, training for hiring managers, which is crucial for gender diversity (30%), remains under prioritised.

However, there were some bright spots in the survey.

Majority of organisations (87%) employ at least two inclusive hiring strategies (e.g., mixed-gender panels, gender-neutral job descriptions) and 57% employ at least three strategies, demonstrating a commitment to fostering a more inclusive workplace. In addition, firms have been taking proactive steps towards leadership development by adopting mentorship programmes and leadership initiatives.

Many surveyed companies are adopting flexible work arrangements, with 56% offering flexibility in location, 73% in work hours, and 67% in workdays.

“At Udaiti, we are committed to driving action for women’s economic power and agency, through data-backed evidence and purposeful collaborations with India Inc. The Women in India Inc. Summit is a crucial platform that aims to bring together industry leaders to spark actionable conversations that help move the needle on the ground towards gender inclusive workplaces," said Pooja Sharma Goyal, CEO, The Udaiti Foundation.

“Data is the cornerstone of gender diversity in the workplace. It enables us to attain and uphold global standards and industry best practices. The WIIn report and Udaiti’s Close the Gender Gap data platform, along with their sectoral and organisational scorecards, offer invaluable insights and empower strategic action,” said Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, who was present at the unveiling of the report.

The report can be accessed here.