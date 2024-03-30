Menu
News

Women accounted for 30% of hosts in India in 2023, earned Rs 200 Cr: Airbnb

According to Airbnb, 30% of Airbnb hosts in India are women, who have collectively earned over Rs 2 billion (Rs 200 crore) in 2023.

Rekha Balakrishnan1587 Stories
Women accounted for 30% of hosts in India in 2023, earned Rs 200 Cr: Airbnb

Wednesday March 06, 2024,

1 min Read

In 2023, women hosts in India constituted nearly 30% of the country’s Airbnb hosting community, according to a press release from the company.

Indian women hosts collectively earned over Rs 2 billion (approximately 200 crore in 2023, it added.

Indian women travellers, particularly millennials, are increasingly choosing Airbnb for their travel needs. In terms of choice of destinations for women guests, top domestic destinations in 2023 included Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Pune, Dehradun, and Jaipur while internationally, destinations like London, Dubai, Toronto, Paris, New York City, Milan, Rome, Bangkok were popular.

Last year, a large segment of the Indian women guests preferred to travel solo, or in duos, based on data collected in 2023. In fact, 30% of the Indian women guests travelled solo in 2023.

“By promoting safe, respectful, and welcoming spaces, Airbnb aims to empower women hosts and travellers alike, envisioning travel as a powerful tool for global empowerment and connection," Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said.

 

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

