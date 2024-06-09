With around 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Sakchi Jain–who is all of 22–has carved a niche for herself in the world of social media as an influencer who helps people achieve financial independence.

Her approach to social media is simple and refreshing–she offers her audience practical tips and hacks that they can incorporate in their everyday routine. She also dabbles in role plays and takes on dual roles to make finance fun and less intimidating for laypersons.

Sakchi Jain

Through her content, Jain, who is based in Ranchi, educates people on different types of funds, loans, financial policies, and insurance schemes in the market. She lays down complex topics in simple terms so that everyone can make their own financial decisions.

Jain started her career as a chartered accountant (CA) in a corporate firm. She has also coached students to help them crack the CA exam and worked in an organisation that specialises in art and craft.

After a brief stint in the corporate world, Jain realised that this was not what her heart desired. She wanted to do something more creative and also put to use her knowledge of the world of finance. So, she decided to plunge into social media as a financial influencer or ‘finfluencer’.

“I started creating content because it gave me a platform to be more creative,” she says.

In January this year, after just four months of launching her account '@ca.sakchijain' on Instagram, Jain managed to capture a million followers. The finfluencer attributes her success to healthy audience engagement, transparency, and well-researched information.

In an interview to HerStory, Jain shares her insights on finfluencing and offers unique tips and tricks for people who want to take up content creation as a full-time profession.

HerStory (HS): What inspires you to create content on social media?

Sakchi Jain (SJ): I used to coach students to crack their CA exams, and that is when I realised I wanted to help people achieve financial literacy and independence. Apart from wanting to build an identity for myself, I want to create content to educate people on finance and related subjects in layperson’s terms so that anyone can learn.

HS: What are some guidelines you follow in content creation?

SJ: The topic needs to be very well-researched. Search for problems people are facing and then figure out how to solve them. Secondly, do not think of the topic from your perspective only. Think of it from your audience’s perspective, and educate them so that even an eleven-year-old can understand and learn the topic.

Know the topic so the audience can rely on the information you show. In short, read your topic well, assess it, and then post about it. In addition, promote products and services that you know the audience can use; focus on the reliability of the product or service. Promote them when you are sure they are suitable, not just for the sake of it. Accuracy and reliability are the key terms to remember.

HS: What’s the biggest misconception about being an influencer?

SJ: There are a lot of people who think we do what we do only for likes, followers, and views. However, we educational content creators do not make videos just for engagement. We make them because we know we are bringing a topic of value to the audience, to let them know that it is essential to know.

HS: How did you find and develop your content style?

SJ: I diligently created a set of 20-25 videos to find what suited me and my audience’s tastes. I posted a video every day, and on some days, I posted twice. By the end of the first month, I had an idea of what my audience liked. I started creating videos based on the topics I discovered they would like me to explain more. Some of my video styles, like the dual role reels, started gaining attention, and that is when I began to develop my content style.

HS: How do you ensure your content stays relevant, up-to-date, and accurate with the ever-changing financial trends and trends in general?

SJ: I create evergreen videos. Even if you see my videos after six months, they make sense. I focus on topics that will impact a large number of people. I do not follow any particular trends, as I aim to create videos related to finance literacy that will hold relevance for a longer time.

HS: How do you ensure your content stays unique amidst competition?

SJ: While developing my content style, I realised many creators have already done what I have. I have to stand out in what I do and be true to myself and my audience. Nothing is ‘unique’ or has not been done before. So, I have to be authentic.

HS: What are some tips for people who are interested in finance-related content curation?

SJ: You have to be consistent. Secondly, choose topics that everyone can understand and relate to. Try to keep the topic as simple as possible.

Keep engaging with your audience. Reply to their comments, put up stories to directly interact with followers, and think of what to create based on your audience’s perspective. What they would like to see is what is essential.

YS: Have there been any instances where you helped people achieve their goals?

SJ: I have had so many messages from people who say, ‘I have started investing because of your videos’ or ‘Earlier, I did not know how to use a credit card, but you have enabled me to buy one.’ And people say I have helped them to learn how to make financial decisions for themselves. Such words warm my heart and motivate me to create content for a more significant impact.

HS: What is the role of finfluencers in the future?

SJ: The role of influencers as decision-makers is essential now, more than ever. The future of finfluencers–who are becoming sources of trustworthy financial knowledge for people–relies on the three pillars of healthy audience engagement, transparency, and well-researched information.

(The story has been updated to correct a typo.)