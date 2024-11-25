After a five-year hiatus, Grace Hopper Celebration India 2024 (GHCI 24)—organised by AnitaB.org India—returned to Bengaluru last week. At the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the three-day event saw over 7,000 women and non-binary technologists along with allies from across India and beyond.

GHCI 24 featured over 200 speakers, worth 100+ hours of rich technical content, and a vibrant community dedicated to propelling the tech industry forward. Under the theme ‘me+we’, GHCI 24 celebrated the collective strength of women and non-binary technologists, emphasising the critical role of individual talent in driving shared goals and innovations.

Usha Uthup performing at the event

The event saw prominent speakers and celebrities coming together to celebrate unity in diversity, focusing on six key tracks—AI, ML, Open Source, Data Science, Cloud IoT, Cyber Security, Executive and Media Track, along with sub-tracks on Innovation Showcase, Masterclass/workshop, Classroom and Unconference stage.

On the inaugural day on November 20, GHCI 24 kicked off with a hackathon, where team Heristic Search emerged as the winner for their project 'Ecosphere - an AI-powered sustainable event planning assistant that simplifies and eco-optimizes the event planning process.'

The following day started with an opening plenary by Sindhu Gangadharan, MD of SAP Labs India, and ended with a Pride March. The last day closed with a plenary fireside with actor Bhumi Pednekar and performances by Usha Uthup, Rani KoHEnur, and Carlton Braganza, showcasing the strength and vibrancy of inclusivity.

GHCI 24 introduced dedicated zones supporting LGBTQIA+ and non-binary voices, building spaces to connect, share experiences, and gain visibility within the tech sector.

Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org, said, “My experience at GHCI 24 has been nothing short of inspiring. Seeing so many brilliant minds—women and nonbinary technologists alike—gathered under one roof is a powerful reminder of the resources and talent at our fingertips. It is our collective responsibility to harness this strength, champion these voices, and use their expertise to shape a tech industry where women and nonbinary leaders are not just included but are equal decision-makers.”

Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director of AnitaB.org India, emphasised the significance of GHCI’s return to India: "GHCI 24 brought together a powerful community, ready to lead change in technology. We are incredibly proud to support women and nonbinary individuals shaping the future of tech and advocating for an inclusive, equitable industry.”