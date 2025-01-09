RBI Innovation Hub, IIMA Ventures launch SwanariTM TechSprint 3.0

The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) has partnered with IIMA Ventures to launch SwanariTM TechSprint 3.0, a programme designed to accelerate women-centric fintech startups across India.





According to a statement, SwanariTM TechSprint 3.0 will provide a platform for fintech innovators to conceptualise, develop, and scale solutions that address the financial needs of women.





RBIH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India, and IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE) is the innovation continuum that studies, educates, incubates, accelerates, and invests in early-stage startups.





Set up with the mission to enable “frictionless finance for every woman in India”, the programme aims to impact over 556 million women (aged 15 to 64 as per World Bank data) across various segments with a focus on self-help groups, women-owned MSMEs, and women street vendors.





The third edition of the programme will offer strategic resources, mentorship, grants for innovators, and other funding support to selected startups building women-centric financial products, the statement added.





The programme invites applications from startups working on gender-inclusive financial solutions, with a demonstrable MVP/Product, pre-seed to pre-Series A funding, or generating revenues or traction. Applications are open to innovators across India, with no geographical restrictions.





“By fostering innovation and empowering fintech startups, we aim to amplify impactful solutions that not only enhance women's financial inclusion but also drive their economic empowerment,” said Aakarsh Naidu, Head of Fintech and Startups, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub.





Supriya Sharma, Partner - Insights, IIMA Ventures, added, “Women in India face persistent hurdles in accessing financial services tailored to their needs, despite advances in financial inclusion. The SwanariTM TechSprint is a call to action for fintech innovators to address these gaps, whether it is inactive bank accounts, limited savings options, or the struggle women entrepreneurs face in securing credit. This programme is about more than creating solutions, it is about driving material change.”





The programme’s previous cohorts' winners include Kaleidofin, Merakal, Vitto, Anniyam Payment, MaksPay, Manipal Business Solutions, Sampatti Card, Haqdarshak, and Agripal.