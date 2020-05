कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में मदद के लिए अपनी ट्रॉफी नीलाम कर रही हैं ये दिग्गज हस्तियाँ

Adding the TOIFA trophy I won for 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' (DLKH, 2015) for charity auction to raise funds for Covid test kits.



Putting it up on ebay in 2050 was my retirement fund plan but i believe now is a better time to use it to secure India's future.