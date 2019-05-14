In a corporate world, people from different backgrounds, skills, experiences, and expertise come together to achieve a common goal. Since they come from diverse walks of life, it is not unusual to see some differences among them. So far, it is a difference of opinion, it is good, but when it goes beyond that, it becomes difficult for a team to work cohesively to attain a common organizational goal. To offset this problem, team building programs are organized that requires coworkers to come together and solve a variety of problems thrown at them. This results in better relationships, better communication, cohesiveness, and ultimately better results. Here, we bring top 10 Corporate team building activities that have been found to yield excellent results in terms of employee productivity and work performance.

It is a project-driven activity where participants are required to perform simple activities but going through complicated transitions. Supplies are given to them, and they are expected to design a machine of energy conversion right from scratch and build the same. The major takeaways from this activity are-

Improved Collaboration

Improved Communication

Increased Creativity

Boosts Team Morale

Optimal Resource Management

Team Working as a Single Unit

Increased Employee Engagement





Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India. This activity is based on cricket where 10 feet wide and 50 kg heavy cricket bat is used. The team size can be anywhere between 8-20 members each. The challenge lies in maneuvering the bat and earn as many runs as possible. Hefting such a heavy bat is tough, but a team that works in tandem can do it. The ball size is also huge, so the challenge lies for the balling team as well. The team gains-

Trust

Better Interdependency

Strategy Making

Coordination

Communication

Team Synchronization





It is an exhilarating activity that requires a team to use assigned resources to build a custom concept car. The event finale witness teams participating in a human-powered race. There are set standards to be followed while building the car. There are designing, modification and testing elements also involved. The team gains the following from this activity-

Communication

Team Building

Problem Solving

Resource Management

Healthy Competition

Creativity





This is a fun activity where teams are given supplies and are expected to build a perfect ‘Kontiki’ boat. The boat is then tested in an exciting boat race. The team has to take care of safety challenges and design a boat as per blueprints handed over to them. The end product is judged on the basis of décor, design, functionality, and cohesiveness. The key takeaways are-

Communication

Team Building

Leadership Skills

Creativity

Conflict Resolution

Resource Management

Quality Control





It is a dual activity where Treasure Hunt is combined with a canvas painting activity. The main point of this team event is that both activities need to be completed simultaneously. Its an energetic game with a lot of fun and excitement in the teams. The canvas painted by the teams can then find the pride of place on the office wall reminding people of this amazing event that brought coworkers together. The major takeaways from this activity are-

Communication

Team Building

Coordination

Boosts Team Morale

Team works as a cohesive unit

Strategy Making





This activity is an eclectic blend of one-part competition and one-part collaboration. The teams are expected to work in perfect tandem to build bridges forming the circuit and then Remote cars race around the track winning the race in record time. The activity help teams in-

Problem Solving

Creativity

Design Thinking

Close Collaboration

Effective Communication

Resource Management

Team Building





Music has always been the best stress buster having a relaxing impact on people. In this activity, one just needs to hear the music and feel the thump of drum beating this drum jamming session, the teams come closer and build intellectual skills. The key takeaways of this activity are-

Improved Communication

Enhances Creativity

Induces Collaboration

Uplifts team morale

Team works as a cohesive unit





It is a fun-filled activity that helps teams working cohesively. The coworkers come together to build a roller coaster right from scratch. Raw materials are provided to them, and they need to make its optimal utilization. It is imperative to design the roller coaster in such a way that the ball rolls over it just with the help of gravitational force. The task has to be completed keeping in mind fixed time frame within which the ball has to pass through different areas. The coworkers benefit from this activity in-

Time Management

Creativity

Project Planning

Resource Management

Communication

Effective Teamwork





In this activity, the teams need to summon their wit and determination to win the challenge. Speed is of the essence here, so the team has to work fast in perfect tandem. There are individual goal corners and a common loading point. There are set scoring parameters which need to be adhered to in order to win. The teams who have to face challenging goals in the workplace frequently can benefit a lot from this activity. The key takeaways from this activity are-

Coordination

Effective Communication

Resource Management

Speed

Stress Management





It is an interesting team building activity where teams need to be quite creative and use junk to build a creative product. The same product then needs to be sold to investors. The teams are provided with assorted items which need to be optimally used. It is a very popular activity used especially for sales and marketing teams. The team members need to be fast thinkers and also need to be good at negotiation and communication skills. This activity benefits them by-

Team Building

Creativity

Selling Skills

Problem Solving

Negotiation Skills

These corporate bonding games have been found to be quite effective in bringing coworkers together and encouraging them to work together towards the achievement of a common goal.

