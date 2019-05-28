SEO is the weapon to have as the world is associating itself with the Internet. Organizations understand that having a website isn't sufficient. Search engine optimization is imperative to make their sites easy to discover on the search engines. Over 50 percent of Internet users find what they need through search engines like Google and Bing. Most people don’t go beyond the first page of the search engine results. Here is the place where the magic of SEO is needed the most.





SEO or search engine optimization for beginners can be an overwhelming subject. A basic search on it returns millions of hit, far more than anyone can read. But most of the information is out of date or do not correspond with the latest trends in the SEO industry.





In short, SEO is supposed to make sure that your website has the best chances of occurring on the first page of the search engine. With high rank, you can have more free traffic coming your way. Apart from paying for SEO Expert India, you don’t have to pay a dim for this organic traffic. It means you have to optimize your website and content for Google. By understanding what your site and content is about, it will rank them for particular keywords.





In this article, we are going to take a look at the best SEO practices. These are some of the most simple tricks which will help you increase online visibility and brand awareness. Here are 3 simple SEO tricks for beginners-





Write Long Post

You must have heard, “content is king.” When we are talking about SEO, it is true. According to Google Algorithms, content is on the top three list of important ranking factors. Content can be in the forms of website copy, blog post, article, and so on. It attracts people and customers in the first step of the online marketing.





From SEO point of view, long post is advantageous as it will have more keywords. From the customers' point of view, long entries provide solution and more information to their queries. According to Neil Patel, an ideal copy should be of more than 2000 words.





In lieu of words, don’t compromise with quality. The quality is as important as a number of words in the post. People who are reading your content expect unique and interesting content worth sharing.

Also, another benefit of longer post is that it will increase the stay time of a visitor on your website. Stay time is the amount of time a user spends on your website before closing it. Longer a visitor stays on your site, the more good impact it will have on the search engine rankings. Also, it is a sign that people love reading your content.





Use Keywords

For any online business, keywords are its foundation. If you want your business to be successful, then choosing the right keywords for your business is essential. Keyword research is done because it's not always about getting more visitors to your website, but about getting the right ones. With keyword research you can predict a shift in demand, changing marketing condition and product content that people are searching for. It can either make or break your business. You need to research your keywords, so you can know which phrases are in demand and which one to target.





Your potential customers search engine to find what they are looking for. For a small business or start-up, it can be what you do and where you do it. For example, an SEO company in Delhi and web designing services in Delhi.





The keywords you have chosen for your website should be relevant so that search engine can index your site. Keywords should not deviate from the main topic or actual products and services of the business.





Focus on what your audience is searching for. If you rank for a keyword that no one is looking for, then you will have no traffic on your website. It can be like selling something that nobody wants.





Additionally, you can utilize long-tailed keywords and LSI keywords in order to enhance your website’s position on the search engine results page. By using these keywords, you can provide more information to the search engine about what your site and content are about.





Long-tail keywords are more specific. If you use these keywords in your content, you will likely increase the chances to drive more visitors to your website.

LSI keywords is acronym to latent semantic indexing are related or different variation keywords to the main keyword of your site. They are homonyms, ie, the keywords are similar in meaning. Its role is to help search engines to comprehend the content in your post.





Optimize your web pages’ title and meta description

Once you have the list of keywords, now you need to optimize your website according to those keywords. This method is also known as on-page SEO.

Optimize your page title and enrich it with keywords. It will help get your website indexed fast by the web crawlers. It also carries significant weight for SEO rankings. If you are creating title without keywords, you are missing the opportunity to rank.

• All the titles of the web pages should be unique.

• The title's length should be not more than 60 characters.

• The tag should include primary keywords of your website.





The meta description is the short snippet under the page title and URL of the website. The description should be put in the <head> of the HTML page. Also, it should not be more than 160 characters. The meta description doesn’t affect the rankings directly, but it gets you more clicks.





Build Relevant Links

Getting the keywords on the page isn’t the only way to rank on the search engine. There can be hundreds of pages for those keywords. Google and other search engine rank those pages high which have original content and high-quality links. Building links is crucial for any website to rank on search engine. It requires unique content which people can read and click on the hyperlink provided. They will redirect to your web page.





If your content is not worth reading then, most people wouldn’t even give it a second glance. Links are the signal to the Google that your content is not up to the mark. So, Google won’t rank your site on the first page. Quality link building is crucial for any business website. It can help drive quality traffic to your website for competitive keywords. If you have quality links from reputed websites, then the search engine will know your importance and rank your site higher.





You can think of a good link as a vote. As more votes help a candidate to win, same is the case with links. More links will get your rankings high, and you can enjoy the benefit of greater visibility. But getting a vote is not that easy. Link building is one of the most arduous strategies of SEO.





Local indexing

Local SEO is for location based searches. If we look at the stats, 46% of the searches have local intent. For any search query, there is a local business. Google comprehend this through Google map, and offer you with search results according to your geographical position. Google search engine page results respond to seven most popular businesses according to your search engine query.





Mobiles phones and local searches both go hand in hand. Around 20% of the searches on mobile phones have a local intent. In which 94% searches for local information, 50% end up visiting your store, 58% call the store, and make a purchase.





Google tries to improve the search engine results by providing people with accurate data. With Google My Business profile, you catch the attention of the local people who are searching for your products and services. It includes a variety of information like name, Google map location, contact information reviews generated by clients, address, opening and closing time, etc. For businesses that don’t have a website, Google My Business is a way to have an online presence on the internet.





Another way by which you can improve location SEO is by third party websites. Through citation they list your business as a point of reference.





Conclusion

Whether you have a small, medium or local business, you need SEO services to compete in the competition with various large corporations head on. Online marketing is now the new trend that has changed the way companies used to advertise their products and services. So don't miss out the perfect opportunity to gain more sales and customers with search engine optimization.





These are some of the best ways to rank with search engine optimization marketing. Start opting for these tricks and compare your results. See what is working best for your website. Many businesses also outsources their work to SEO Expert India. Tell us your experience with these tips. If you have any suggestion, comment in the section below.