4 Effortless tips to create Landing Pages that CONVERT FAST!

Promotions are one of the major parts of all business and Landing Page plays very important role for successful promotion. To becoming a successful marketer one must be aware of the tools and trends he or she should use which can keep the business up to date and accessible to consumers.





Marketing is a mind game. It is not something very straightforward. Marketing is not just about making a customer sell a certain product, it is more than just that. It’s all about how a customer is interpreting the advertisement or a campaign that is persuading them to do so.





Tips to increase the conversion through Landing Page.









A landing page is nothing but a similar kind of promotional tool that can either convert a customer or make him lose interest and go to the next best option. In the case of the latter, you have successfully lost the opportunity of attracting a potential customer. In today’s digital era, the importance that a website has is so very crucial. Any business failing to create a good online presence is sure to get ignored. A landing page is totally different from that of a homepage. A landing page is that platform through which one can attract more and more customers and keep them engaged.





There are many readers out there who gets confused about conversion. If you are also thinking what conversion we are talking about then read on. A market who is experienced enough knows how a landing page works. A landing page is a gateway that mainly focuses on one specific short term goal. So that customer loyalty can be increased. Unlike a homepage which offers an overview of your business and the service you provide.





According to HubSpot, proof that a landing page is powerful enough lies in the ability to convert potential website visitors into loyal customers who are visiting your website. Landing pages are not just attractive layouts that are catchy but is the best way of conversion. Since consumers are focusing on the landing pages for a few seconds, it depends on the strategies of the marketer to keep them engrossed at the right time.





As mentioned earlier, landing pages are something which is not just made to look good. Creating a landing page that is good enough is not everyone’s cup of tea. Since it requires a lot of time and essential skills for mastering the art. A great landing page must involve the below-mentioned pointers.





● Attractive

● Simple yet informative

● Eye-catching

● Organized

● Short and concise





The above features are essential for a good landing page. However, there are many other components as well that must be considered for making them more attractive for the customers. These are as follows.





● A headline

● One image for reference

● A sub-headline

● Testimonials

● Company’s email signature along with the logo.

● A form for customers to fill up.





Sometimes landing pages are also referred to as the lead capturing pages since they fulfill the very purpose of converting the potential customers into satisfied customers and thus turning into loyal customers. However, the creation of a landing page is not that easy as it may seem. At times it becomes really difficult to create an organized landing page. Here are a few tips that you can consider while creating a landing page. These tips will certainly be helpful in generating leads for the company and product.





Always be clear





It is very important that you determine the goal you are willing to achieve with your landing page from beforehand. Landing pages usually hold numerous variations since they are accessed by numerous varieties of audiences. The landing page made keeping in mind the promotional sales on shoes will not fetch any results for a consumer searching for budget sales tickets to a game. Thus, numerous landing pages are there from which you need to choose the right one.





Keep yourself updated about your target audience





Try making your landing page more relevant by ensuring that your message is reaching the right audience. A business can create numerous landing pages, there is no limit in that. Thus, play smart. Don’t make just one landing page having all generic keywords, instead, make multiple pages that can attract numerous set of audiences.





Don’t forget to include all the crucial components





According to Neil Patel, it is important that you include all the important elements on your landing pages. This will give you relevance and brand seriousness. First of all, is the headline. Give a bit more attention to it since it is where the story unfolds and create interest.





Avoid navigation





As soon as a visitor lands on a page make sure that those four to five seconds are worthwhile. So that the visitors remain engaged to the page. Thus, ignore navigation while designing a landing page. Remove all links from your page that can distract the consumer.



