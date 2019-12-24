These 7 one page website designs you will wish you had built

The main asset of a creative designer is its creativity. People love to see creative designs. Businesses are using creativity to grow their business as they prefer to attract their users with eye catchy web designs and hold them for long.

By Anuradha Chaturvedi
24th Dec 2019
Single page website designs are a trend nowadays. These websites are sleek, beautiful and highly creative. You can't envision what creators can do with single pages as developers love to explore different avenues regarding things and watch how individuals interact with their work. Website users also prefer to use and navigate a flawless application. We have summed up a list of 7 websites, which we find beautiful.

1. Every Last Drop

image
image


2. For The Record

image
image


3. How Much Does It Cost To Make An App

image
image


4. Mesut Ozil

image
image


5. Kocha

image
image


6. Kitkat

image
image


7. Play Dot To

image
image


The Motto here is to empower your imagination and to motivate your creative ability to make your own plan incline on the grounds that your site speaks to you and your image.

Great artists’ constantly discovered better approaches to demonstrate their imagination to shadow their feelings and make new patterns and designs to differentiate their work from others. 

I think my efforts to present some unique website design will make you feel good.

Authors
Anuradha Chaturvedi
I am a writer and digital marketer strategist. I love to write about emerging stories, startups and technology.

