Airlines continue to adopt emerging technologies like AI, IoT

As the airports are getting digitally connected more and more emerging technologies have opened a new world of opportunities for everyone. More than just improving the efficiencies with technology, the internet of things (IoT) has actually transformed the whole traveling experience and generated new revenue.









With the involvement of artificial intelligence programming, digital technology has connected everyone and everything today. It is to no surprise that at present airlines are utilizing artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies and it has even benefited them to connect with maximum travelers every year.





The well-connected smart airport brings a lot of technological advancements with the aim to strategically differentiate an airport on the basis of its services. The airline industry has not only revolutionized the traveling way but has also shrunk the world into a few hours away.

Every year the industry carries millions of passengers and also accounts for the shift in one-third of the world's trade. It is better to say that the growing face of technology and innovations have changed the whole dynamics of the airline industry.





The advancements in artificial intelligence, Blockchain technology, robotics, internet of things and other emerging segments have reshaped the future of airlines. There are several application areas in airlines like Crew management, ticketing, passenger identification they call significant but the only objective is to improvise the customer experience. It is understood that business and technology go hand in hand and the platforms that are not leveraging this technology or fails to compete with others don't even last long.





Emerging technologies that are reshaping the aviation industries





Earlier the airlines faced a mountain of issues and among the several ones was the technological advancement. In spite of all the issues the aviation industry entered into the fourth industrial revolution and has utilized all the emerging technology like artificial intelligence, internet of things and many more. As we have seen the adoption of technological advancement in airlines let us learn more. Below are some of the major technologies which have contributed a lot in the same segment.





Blockchain technology





In the financial sectors, Blockchain technology has given major recognition and the result is other industrial sectors are also welcoming it. By implementing this technology airlines can do away with its physical ID closes by saving passengers data in a virtual database. It is also helpful in building a robust and efficient security system for managing information.





Augmented reality and virtual reality





The industrial sectors like retail, healthcare, and others are having significant uses of AR and VR more than revolution. The aviation industry is also following the same suit. At present more applications of this framework are expected to be seen in the airports. This application will enhance the traveling experience along with infrastructure management services.





Artificial intelligence





Artificial intelligence is managing the efficiency of aviation industries by upgrading the customer experience at every relevant section. Right from the chatbots algorithms and tools, there are a number of cases where it has been used. The airline that understands the utilization of AI and aims to step forward objectify the impact in multiple areas investing in the same. The major example is Korean Air is also exploring more about the voice-based digital assistant which helps them provide a seamless travel experience to the travelers.





Biometric





This is one of the most amazing technological advancements which we have mostly seen in the offices, banks and various other places. Adopting the benefits of biometric technologies, airlines have attempted to provide a delightful and reliable experience to travelers. In the year 2015, a project was launched by the name "happy flow" which aimed to provide a secure traveling process. Recently this technology is used by Delta airlines which have launched the world's first self biometric-enabled baggage.





Internet of things





This segment can bind together different for-mentioned technologies and it helps the aviation industries or arranges to create a better and simpler travel experience. It represents a better form of connection where the airport assets and the sensors are integrated all at once. It also provides the industry with a constant source and stream of data which is utilized in a very correct form and delivers different levels of operational efficiency. Internet of things enables the personalization.





Robotics

The more common and advanced decide which are visible on airport terminals are robots. In the past few years with the involvement of artificial intelligence programming more terminals are adopting robotic technology for the engagement with their customers and to optimize the efficiency. a very significant role is played by the robotic technology in the aviation industry right from autonomous baggage handling cards to the baggage robots, they have been trailed.









Beacons technology





This technology has gained lots of success in retail and even it has lots of potential in the aviation industry. As it helps in the navigation it makes it easier for travelers between different terminals for having variations in the geographical location. It also helps the airport and vendors of local premises to understand where the passengers are and notifies them with personalized information as per that. These regular updates include the notifications about the boarding gate number, flight status baggage carousel and many more.





Conclusion





The trends and advancements have just started and as the aviation industries are adopting it tremendous changes can be expected in the future. Most significant utilization of emerging technologies in aviation, especially with artificial intelligence, internet of things, augmented reality, virtual reality, voice modulations, translator and the list goes on. Ultimately all of it contributes to the one, to leverage the business and provide a better customer experience.