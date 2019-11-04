Ashok Arora from eWebGuru Shares Web Hosting Tips for Entrepreneurs

By Neha Kapoor
4th Nov 2019
Ashok Arora

Image Credit: Ashok Arora - (eWebGuru)


Everyone loves to shop online and in order to make a purchase majority of people invest enough time on research first. Every business whether small or big needs a proper and informative website.


It doesn’t matter what you actually sell, a website is essentially a vital part of every business today. The benefit is that it will help customers find you as well as you can easily persuade them to pick you out of many.


The major thing you simply need to take your website up is simply web hosting. Below given are some website hosting tips shared by Ashok Arora from eWebGuru that entrepreneurs can follow.


Let’s have a look at these!


Never go with cheap web hosting


Entrepreneurs understand how difficult is to grow a business and a good web hosting plays major role in it. Big companies provide 24*7 technical support, protect against cyber-attacks, buy the newest technology as well as offer consistent services at best charges.  


Smaller organizations don’t have assets to offer technology services of bigger web hosting organizations. 


Know the difference between kinds of hosting 


The decision of the hosting service actually relies upon your requirements and at the same time, it’s important to know what choices are available. Generally, web hosting is of three types: shared hosting, VPS hosting and dedicated hosting. 


Shared hosting implies that the site will actually run in a similar server just like numerous other sites. This implies that you have to pay only some pounds in a month yet on the drawback, the site may run somewhat slow. 


VPS hosting gives you a chance to determine the setup of server. This, no doubt, is the technically demanding alternative. Here site will share a server in the same way with other different sites; however, very less and will, therefore, run faster. Be ready to pay enough for this quicker and customizable option. 


Now when it's about dedicated server then it's committed to your site and only yours alone. The best thing is that you can easily do anything you simply like with it as well as it will also run much fast. But, it’s the costly alternative as compared to others.  


Manage Vs Unmanaged


In case if you are not sure about your requirements and wish to leave everything related to web hosting on third party then, in that case, managed server may be the ideal answer for you. 


Nowadays, you can find numerous managed hosting companies so invest some time and choose the best one you think is right for you as well as your company. They will easily deal with updates, backups, and much more.


Unmanaged server runs well too; however, they don’t come with benefits similar to managed server. Managed server simply is a perfect option for small companies that hope to run much intricate programming on the site. 


Thus, if you choose managed server then you have to be technically capable. In addition to this, you should be ready to work without any problem, with server management team so as to upgrade the alternatives and setups you want. 


Final Insights


Hope you have enjoyed reading this article and it helped you in knowing more about the web hosting tips for entrepreneurs. If you have recently started a business then it's better to begin with simply shared hosting due to its low price. When your site traffic expands, it will be better to climb to another hosting i.e. VPS. 


A dedicated server is a good option to consider if you are simply running custom scripts or needs complete control of hosting environment. Picking the correct web host is quite hard yet it’s simple if you understand the major difference between these three types. The above-given tips given by him will surely help every entrepreneur to take their business to the next higher level. 

 

Authors
Neha Kapoor
Blogger | Freelance Writer @ Let's Earn Money Online

