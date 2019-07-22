BASICS OF DIGITAL MARKETING TO PROMOTE ONLINE BUSINESS: A Summed-up Guide

The much talked about topic nowadays is none other than Digital Marketing! Digital Marketing seems to have made its strong place in the modern world. Whether it’s the art of enrolling to a Digital Marketing Course via Online Instructor Led Training Institutes / Academies or hyped Digital Marketing Strategy of any brand! Digital Marketing is the talk of the town! Almost everybody is well informed of its importance and benefits!





We are sure you all are aware of Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and such Social Media platforms. Almost every now and then we find people and brands creating social interaction with people on digital platforms professionally or personally! Talk about Snapchat stories or Instagram stories, everyone is fully active on social platforms!









But, the fact is not everyone is fully enlightened about the judicious use of social media platforms and other concepts that can help to grow business. Do you know such tools can literally take business to great heights! Yes, you read it right! That at too at a negligible cost!

Great fusion of Social Media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.) and Online Media Marketing (Mobile and Internet) can form great tactics to reach to reach out to target customers!

Digital Marketing in simply the process of boosting business by such Online and Social Media Marketing!





Now, the question is what are its basics? How Digital Marketing be used to promote Online Business? What all does a layman need to know about this much talked topic? Need not worry! We are here to help you. Let’s quickly understand the basics of Digital Marketing.





There involves an effective market strategy that lets you know the basic of Digital Marketing, have a glimpse at the following valuable points-





1) Website Design -You must have a good website that speaks of your brand, creates your brand identity. Website must be a compilation of your brand’s mission and identity, reason being that via online marketing strategies targeted traffic will land on your website only.





2) SEO – SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization. SEO better known as Search Engine Optimization, is the process of enhancing website visibility, user traffic, conversion rate, and ROI on the respective search engines.





3) Social Media Advertising - Using social media platforms to promote and sell your products/services. These platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, etc. gives you the freedom to choose your target audience.





4) Social Media Management-Lets you manage all your social media platforms. It streamlines how you participate in conversations that are happening across different platforms – blogs, social networks, and even public and private online communities.





5) E-Mail Marketing-It has become really competitive, almost 80% B2B to B2C business uses email marketing.





6) Pay Per Click Advertising- This is a form of advertising that is used to bring visitors to your website by using search ads for which you only pay for when someone clicks through. Google AdWords, Facebook Advertising is also a popular PPC platform.





These basic points help to increase traffic to your page/ website which increases sales! It also all together helps a business to grow by increasing Return on Investment! Moreover, its cost effective than traditional marketing, has 24x7 worldwide access to market and gives you the freedom to choose your target market! Alas, what else can you wish for!!





Well, the above-mentioned information is a summarized to an extent that anyone would understand Digital Marketing and will know it helps business to grow!

To know more about Digital Marketing and learn the basics one can join different institutes and academies that provide certified courses in Digital Marketing or hire agencies and people who can help with Digital Advertising for your business.





