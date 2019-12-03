The holiday season is undoubtedly the quarter that takes the digital commerce industry to new heights. According to a report released by Magento, in the year 2018, online buyers spent USD 125.9 Billion in the months of November and December alone, which is 15.2% more than the preceding year 2017. While in the year 2019, the report for Thanksgiving, Cyber Monday and Black Friday is already updated by Adobe. The report mentions the online buyers spent USD 4.2 Billion, USD 7.4 Billion, USD 3.6 Billion during Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday respectively. Not just this, the same report shares that the same group of consumers spent on an average USD 2 Billion every day for almost 26 days of the mentioned duration.





Unleash Unconfined Commerce with Magento 2 in 2020

Showing consistent growth, the report with its undisputed figures narrates the benchmarks merchants can attain during the festive season. Wondering what’s driving the trend? According to Gartner’s report, 64% of online buyers believe that it is the experience over the price of products that drives them to make a purchase.

Besides experience, there are other features that attract and engage buyers to your online store.





Grow your Commerce during Festive Season with Magento 2

Leading the eCommerce industry, Magento has earned an impeccable space in the eCommerce segment. With more than 200,000 websites using Magento as their preferred platform, still, there are e-tailers juggling through available options and being confused whether to choose or not Magento 2 as their preferred platform or they are planning to migrate to Magento 2.

This section is for the same group of e-tailers that are either using some other platform or those planning to adopt Magento 2 Migration Services. To help you understand better, here are some key benefits that will help you boost your commerce this festive season.

Let’s have a look at the features of Magento 2 that can benefit your store:

Expand the Experience

Having Magento 2 on board can empower your commerce with the ability to serve the target audience with seamless buying experience. Not just this, even you as a merchant would be able to manage and execute your online business effortlessly. With the range of features that come with Magento 2, you can ensure serving them with flawless buying journey, eventually expanding your commerce.

Customized Presence

Digital commerce is house for various industries, interacting with their target audience located at distinct geographical locations. Also, the reason behind online commerce getting popular is the personalized experience it offers to the end customers. Be it B2B or B2C market, Magento 2 allows you to strengthen your business by customizing it to match the needs of your business and audience.

Fraud Prevention

With expanded commerce, the festive season also marks a greater number of frauds. According to Nielsen Report, the US credit card losses are expected to reach USD 12 Billion by 2020. Not just this, online frauds are costing retailers 5.4% of their total revenue. With Magento 2, you can stay ensured of keeping your commerce away from these frauds. Following world-class security norms, Magento offers a secure commerce experience, making it beneficial not just for you but also attract more customers and help you earn their loyalty.

Returns and Exchange

While this might make you afraid initially, but it gives buyers assurance of making an online purchase from your store. With Magento, you can give ‘n’ number of return and exchange options to your buyers, if in case they wish to do so under any circumstances. With this, you can also consider optimizing your reverse logistics process, and remove unnecessary friction from the return experience.

Shipping

This is where most online businesses face trouble; managing their logistics. The festive season being full of orders, make sure that your ERP and CRM is working well with your store. Besides this, share the ‘ship before’ date with your buyers the first hand and give them estimated date of delivery. Needless to mention that you need to be sure about the date, a delay of a single day might damage your impression in front of the buyers. Don’t forget, this is festive season and people would be running strictly with their schedule.

Omnichannel Engagement

Last on our list but one of the most important features your online store needs. Keep your data intact and build keeping Mobile-first approach in mind. Also, avoid batch-and-blast communications and segment & personalize your presence to stand out from your competitors. You also need to focus more on your email marketing strategies and social media presence. Having well-planned welcome and abandon cart emails in your strategy might serve as a game-changer.

Conclusion

Be it Magento Migration services or building an online store from scratch, Magento has a list of certified solution partners having dedicated expertise of years. You can surf through the list by visiting Magento’s official website. It is always recommended that to have the best Magento development services, having a certified solutions partner can help you unveil the true essence of Magento this holiday season.







