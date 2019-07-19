Benefits of Social Media for Student and Business

Revolution in technology brought several ideas and platforms for students and business. Not only just affecting studies and business technologies but the use of the internet by everyone has transformed everything.

Among all the trends and developments one thing which got popular appreciation and criticism at the same go is Social Media. Today not only just instructors, educators, and students but in fact, each individual by some or the other way is utilising social networking sites. Carrying the capability of growth and progress it can be used to endorse both collaboration and active learning.





In this blog, we are going to talk about the term ‘social media’ in detail. Moving forward discussing its use, benefits, and advantages especially for students and business. Therefore to begin with the simplest terms let’s just start defining What is Social Media?





Social media is an interactive computer-based technology facilitating the creation and sharing of ideas. Using social media people can share their thoughts, interests, and forms of expressions via virtual networks, communities, and groups. This internet-based social media service is helpful in giving users quick electronic communication.





In the most simple words, it is defined as websites and applications designed for people to share content quickly in real-time. It can also be defined as applications which people can instantly use and run on smartphones and tablets.





Modern Learning





Using this technology of social media in schools and classrooms young generation is paving a completely new way for education and learning. Using these fastest medium students no longer need to depend only upon the books and assignments.





Adopting this new form of communication it became much simpler for anyone to search, research, and gather information. Offering multiple uses and benefits it is providing a platform for graduates to enter dynamic workplaces.





The only negative point under which it got criticised is that for children it appeared as a way of distraction. With social media, it became harder for parents to involve their children in outdoor activities. At one end it comes as a blessing for easy to reach and connect on the other it is also seen as a distraction which is causing harm.





However, it's not only just social media that is accustomed between good and bad but as it states ‘excess of anything is bad’. The same is applicable for social media, if used properly it's very beneficial but the excessive use of it can be harmful. Just like everything else in the market social media too has its own pros and cons.





There’s so much that social media can do for you, help you out in sectors of education and business.





Let’s have a look at some of the use and benefits of social media which can be put into use and produce tremendous results.





Educational Benefits of Social Media for Students





Web Engagements





Students using web technology can share useful website links to each other and use anyone’s shared file and information through the post. They can share their own personal information and can get engaged with others instantly.





Use of social media made it easier and faster for students to interact with teachers. Students within a few clicks can also share and transfer all the study related matters and topics.





Students using the medium of the web can share all their achievements and projects online to share it with the world. Thus it became very easy for them to create their own online presence. Which further helps them earn more projects and works. Thus before joining any business or coming into work, they become experts at using complex functions on all social media sites.





Keeps Updated





Social media helps people and mostly students updated about all the current goings. It helps them grasp knowledge about the latest trends and technologies that are running in the market. It also helps students to be in touch with their friends and families while they’re out for studies.





They can collect abundant study materials from social media platforms. It helps them keep updated with the latest technologies and news updates. Resulting they can easily get updates about the job openings and vacancies.





Provides Global Exposure





Using social media students can share and learn about loads of content each day on informative websites, tutorial videos, and webinar links. With the use of the internet, they can find an accessible amount of information from all over the internet.





Making correct research they can also apply for foreign universities and get the chance to settle with good position and place. Students can also interact with professors online anywhere in the globe. Watch online videos of classrooms, seek help and hold discussions with more learned teachers and professors.





Find Companions with Similar Interests





College period is very crucial for students. It is the actual time when students actually start developing and recognising their interests. Social media thus provides them a platform where they can look for more opportunities, followers and even finds people with similar interests.





Social Media Marketing





Digital marketing is seen as the future of advertising and social media marketing. It provides professionals various opportunities to build and apply social media strategies to publicise their products and services. Digital marketing is seen as an emerging career option for young people who like to spend more time on social media and other networking sites.

With the abundant use of the internet, it has become necessary for all businesses to involve themselves in social media marketing. Carrying several social media strategies companies can publicise and earn a large amount of profit. It helps you advertise and market your brand all over the globe resulting in increased growth and productivity.





Benefits of Social Media for Business





Increase Brand Awareness





It doesn’t matter how good your products and services are unless people are not aware of it. With the use of social media, you can popularise your brand name more in the market. It helps business owners personally connect with their customers and find more connections. And if your brand is already established in the market it provides you with further opportunities to make it more popular among users. Social media providing a voice to your business helps you target and achieve more customers and success.





Once you’ve built good customer rate all you have to do is focus on your services. And customers will willingly approach you.





Revenue





Social media provides business platforms with the most amazing opportunities to generate high revenue. You can build particular groups and communities on social media platforms to advertise your products. You can also post links on social media to redirect customers back to your website pages. Thus, if used properly you can benefit your business a lot and earn profitable revenues.





Networking





Networking helps you increase your business by communicating and exchanging ideas. Social media networks help you increase your contacts. Using the correct platform you can spread knowledge about your products and services. If needed you can also find investors and people who are interested to invest in your ideas and business.





Attract Customers





There can be no other better way than Social media to attract customers. You can add creative blogs, videos and posts on social media websites to attract new customers and increase your followers. After gaining better quantity of followers you can start your personal campaigns to encourage your customers.





Boost Sales





It doesn’t matter what business you do and what are the products you offer. You can sell and make a purchase of everything on social media. Seeing your services people with related areas of interest will automatically find you. Social networks and e-commerce are all connected. You can easily make new customers on social media networking sites and increase your customer rates.





Recruitment





You can also use social media websites to advertise recruitment for your organization. There are many networking sites which are specially used for business contacts like LinkedIn. Using such websites people can post vacancies and can choose companies of their interest.









Conclusion





Thus after going through the use and benefits provided by social media for every sector including both students and business you can very well understand how much importance it holds. Providing various opportunities for building networks, finding friends, and even employment. It has so much to offer that it can provide you information about all over the globe and universe.





No doubt it is a wonderful place to spend your time to interact and find friends. But at the same time, you must know excess of everything is harmful. It all depends on you how you make the best use of it to make positive benefits.





However, the best part about social media is that it is always fun to use it. From the smallest kid to the eldest person nobody ever gets bored using social media. And that's the most enjoyable part of it.





Social media carrying the power of encouragement and interaction opens wide gates of learning. Therefore, if used positively it carries the potential to revolutionise the entire educational scenario in the country.





