Best 10 Android App Development Companies In USA

Are you looking for a Mobile App Development? Here some best Mobile App Development and Services providing Companies in the USA.

By Kalaivani Subramaniam
12th Sep 2019
Best 10 Android App Development Companies In USA

The mobile app industry is booming with more than 2.7 billion smartphone users across the world. Smartphone users are growing at a steady rate. Mobile phones are generating over 52.2% of website traffic worldwide. You may wonder what people are doing on their smartphones? To your surprise, nearly 90% of mobile time is spent on apps.  


There are 8 million apps in the Google Play store and 2.46 million in the Apple app. More than 205 billion apps were downloaded in 2018. The mobile app has generated $71.3 billion in 2018 across the world and expected to generate $189 billion by 2020. You must all note this nearly 98% of app revenue is from free apps.  So, the mobile app is a good business idea in the coming year.


The major problem is competition in the mobile industry. There is high competition in the mobile app industry since everyone needs success. One way to stand out in this competition is to have an app with high function and performance. For this, you need to hire an expert in mobile app development. But where to find this developer is the other problem.  

If you are looking for a mobile development company that can fulfill your business needs in the USA, you need to go through this post.  


1. Infinijith Apps & Technologies

Infinijith App & Technologies end-to-end mobile app development company globally. They have a team of mobile developers, designers, and technical experts who offer a highly customized mobile app for any business. Their reliability and breadth of expertise make them unique in the industry. The company provides Native App, Hybrid App, and Web Apps using the latest technologies like Angular, PWA, Node.JS, etc... They offer a cross-platform app for startup and enterprise clients.  


Services: Mobile & Web App Development, UX/UI Design, Mobile Marketing, Developers Outsourcing, Cross-platform Application Development, Hybrid Application Development  

Established year: 2014  

Employees: 25 to 50  

Website: https://www.infinijith.com 

Email: sales@infinijith.com 

Contact no: +1(323) 744-7008 


2.Zco Corporation

Zco Corporation has distinguished itself as one of the best software development companies in the United States. Their team has highly experienced developers and fresh talent. Their team has a wide range of knowledge in technology and proficiencies in enterprise software, mobile applications, and animation capabilities.  


Services: Mobile app development and services, Native and Hybrid Development, mobile games, and augmented and virtual reality applications.  

Established: 1989  

Employees: 250- 900  

Website: https://www.zco.com 

Email: marketing@zco.com 

Contact no: (603) 881-9200 


3.Algoworks

Algoworks provides mobile services globally. They use the agile model process for the development process. They have a wide span of technology experts under one roof. Algoworks is recognized as the best technology company by Deloitte & SiliconIndia.  


Services: Mobile strategy and analysis, Native and Hybrid App, Mobile App Security, DevOps.  

Established year: 2006  

Employees: 200-800  

Website: https://www.algoworks.com 

Email: sales@algoworks.com 

Contact no: +1 877-284-1028 


4.OpenXcell

OpenXcell is a software development company that offers All-in-one software development services. It addresses emerging and established business models. They form a customer’s business strategy with their customized software and mobile app development services.  


Services:  Mobile App Design & Development, Custom Software Development, Real-Time Apps, Chatbots, Quality Assurance & Testing  

Established year: 2008  

Employees: 300+  

Website: https://www.openxcell.com 

Email: sales@openxcell.com 

Contact no: 999-822-2929 


5.Blue Label Labs

They help entrepreneurs and businesses to build products that solve everyday problems. They are 64-person mobile, tablet, watch, TV, AR/VR, IoT and web design, development and marketing agency. They provide whole services from initial app design and development, app marketing/PR and post-launch maintenance. They are recognized as the best US-based product creation company.  


Services:  User Experience (UX) Design, App Store Optimization, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Brand Strategy, etc...  

Established year: 2009  

Employees: 50- 250  

Website: https://www.bluelabellabs.com 

Email: zack@bluelabellabs.com 

Contact no: +1 207-890-5983 

 

6.Ethervision

Ethervision design and develop mobile apps for customers of all sizes. They create a product with a pixel-perfect eye to ensure a high standard. They have highly capable and professional developers. Ethervision delivered under tight and work with deadlines. Their enterprise suite of applications integrates dynamically with the existing IT infrastructure.  


Services: Mobile Application Development, android Application Development, iOS Application Development, Mobile Enterprise Development, Search Engine Marketing.  

Established year: 2007  

Employees: 50+  

Website: https://ethervision.net 

Email: info@ethervision.net 

Contact no: (312) 870-0080 

 

7.Willow tree

Willow Tree, is a leading mobile app development company, who develops an app for Android, iOS, Windows. They offer speed and development, give user-centric design, along with 100% customer satisfaction and conversions.   


Services: Core services are UX strategy, UX design, Android app development, iOS app development, Xamarin development, mobile backend engineering, app analytics, app indexing.  

Established year: 2007  

Employees: 250-500  

Website: https://willowtreeapps.com 

Email: info@willowtreeapps.com  

Contact no: + 1-888-329-9875 


8.Pivotal

Pivotal combines the modern approach and infrastructure with the organization’s expertise and values. Their approach is to focus on building software. Their methodology is to evolving, in both development and innovation. They use agile and lean approaches to create and build new solutions.   


Services: Custom Software Development and mobile apps, Cloud Computing.  

Established year: 2013  

Employees: 2,900+  

Website: https://pivotal.io 

Email: info@pivotal.io 

Contact no: +1 (415) 777-4868 


9.Dom&Tom

Dom &Tom has experienced developers, designers, and business strategists for creating excellent Android app development services. They develop an application based on the principle of open collaboration from startups to enterprise solutions. They well-craft the application by finding the right balance between business objectives, technology needs end-users.  


Services: Mobile App Development, DevOps, Quality Assurance, Website Design  

Established year: 2009  

Employees:100+  

Website: https://domandtom.com 

Email: hello@domandtom.com 

Contact no: (646) 741-5049 


10.Paragnat Technologies

Parangat Technologies is a mobile app developer who has top iPad and Android developers. They understand project complexity by paying special attention to communication and requirement analysis. They create great applications also create long term value for android and iPad app users and the client.


They are leading in enterprise-level apps development providing customized, and cost-effective solution for iPad apps, Android apps, website design, and development. The innovative apps can enhance the user experience, engage your customers and build your mobile brand.  


Services: Android application developments, Apple iPhone/ iPad application development, and Web design and web development  

Established year: 2010  

Employees:250  

Website: https://www.parangat.com 

Email: sahilgupta@parangat.com 

Contact no: +1-510-230-0860 

 

I hope this list helps you in finding the best android App developing company that meets all your needs. All of these mobile app development companies influence in providing mobile apps.  

 

