Best Business Ideas for Women in India [2019]

You might not know that in the Sixth Economic Census which was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), more than 14% of business are owned and managed by best business ideas for women in India. This is a fact where the women can do whatever they want and can achieve success in every field they want.





Here, I'm going to share some of the best business ideas for women which any women can start in India with minimal investment. But, before starting a business you must know the basics of business which helps you in running your business smoothly and don't get into any trouble.





Business is the regular production or purchase and sale of goods held with an objective of earning profit and wealth through the satisfaction of human wants. That's one is the most basic and the best definitions for the term "Business".





Now, when we talk about business ideas for women in India, there are numbers of opportunity for you out there. The best about the business ideas which I'm going to list here is that you can start these businesses from your home with minimal investment.





Here are some of the best business ideas for women in India :





Online Selling













Online Selling is one of the best business ideas for women available right now. You can easily start your online selling business within a few clicks with minimal or no investment. You don't need to setup a office or rent out a warehouse. Online Selling can be started from you home without putting a lot of effort into it.





But there are a few thing which you need to start your journey in Online Selling Business. Here are the list of the things you need before starting online selling business in India 2019.





GST Registration - GST Registration is mandatory for the sellers who are involved in inter-state transactions. And as an Online Seller, you have to sell pan India (Inter-state) so you must have to get the GST Registration. GST Registration is absolutely free, just go on gst.gov.in and register your business. Marketplace Accounts - Starting an online selling business with your new website is very tough. That's why I prefer you to go on big e-commerce marketplace websites like Amazon and Flipkart and signup for their seller accounts. Products To Sell - It's obvious that you need product to sell online in an online selling business. But that's not so simple. You have to carefully choose what you want to sell and what actually people wants to buy. Product Images - In terms of selling online, you must have to present your product strategically. As while shopping online, you can feel the product by only looking at the image. So, it should be the best.





T-Shirt Printing Business













T-Shirt Printing Business is a great idea for those women who wants to start their business from their home. You can easily start this business idea at your home and earn most out of it. But, the biggest problem in this business is that you have invest some good amount of money. For starting this business, you have to at least invest Rs.45000/-.





Now, if you are ready to invest into this business then here are the things you need to start your T-Shirt Printing Business in India 2019.





Heat Press Machine (15K) - Heat Press Machine is used to print the designs on a t-shirt using sublimation transfer technology. Ink-Tank Printer (8K) - You have to buy an Ink-Tank Printer which you have to use in printing the designs on the sublimation paper which is used to print on the t-shirt. T-Shirt (10K) - It's obvious that you need T-Shirts to start your t-shirt printing business. Sublimation Ink (2K) - You need Sublimation Ink which you'll put into your ink-tank printer. Sublimation Paper (1K) - Sublimation Paper is the paper on which you have to print the design and put it on the tshirt and transfer the design using heat press machine.





Blogging













Blogging is one the most profitable business ideas for women in India. In Blogging, you don't need any investment (you have to buy domain & hosting which costs you something around Rs. 1500/-).

You can easily start your business in Blogging from your home without putting a lot of effort into it.





Blogging is one of the easiest business ideas in this list if you have good writing skill. You can make a good career in Blogging if you have good writing skill and can able to connect with people.





Here are some of the important things which you have to know before starting your career in Blogging :





Domain - Domain is a unique name for your website like (startupsutra.in). Choose a domain which is very much relevant to your niche or category. Hosting - Hosting is the second most important thing which you need to have in terms of starting your blog. Don't go for cheap hosting and it affects your site loading speed which decreases your blog ranking on Google. Logo - Logo creates a good brand presence of your blog and a good logo helps you in attracting users. You can use "Canva" to create your logo for free.





Affiliate Marketing













Affiliate Marketing is the best business idea you can start without investing a single rupee. If you don't want to invest any money and earn a lot, then this business idea can work for you. You can start this business right after reading this blog in just a few clicks.





In Affiliate Marketing, all you have to do is to promote a company's products and services and once someone place an order through your referral, you will get some percent of the product's price as commission.





Here are a few thing you might need to earn some good amount of money by doing Affiliate Marketing Business :





Affiliate Account - You will need an affiliate account so that you can earn by promoting the products and services of that company. For example, you can join Amazon Associates in terms of becoming an Amazon affiliate partner. Connections - For generating some good amount of revenue, you have to build connections so that you get users who are interested in buying the products you shared. You can create Facebook Fan Pages for that. Marketing Skills - If you have good marketing skills, you can really make a hell lot of money from this business idea.





E-Commerce Niche Store













E-Commerce Niche Store is an online website where you sell niche specific products. For example, if you want to deal in cosmetics, you can create an e-commerce website and sell only cosmetics on it. This helps you in getting customers easily and if you provide good quality products and services, then you can go really big in this business.





One of the best example of E-Commerce Niche Store is "Nykaa" which deals in Cosmetics and Wellness products only.





Now, here are some of the things which you need in terms of starting your e-commerce niche store in 2019 :

Niche - The first and the most important thing is that you need to decide your niche which you want to deal in. Website - Get a beautiful website for your online store with all the e-commerce website functionality. Shipping Solution - You need a shipping solution by which you have to ship your orders to your customers. I prefer ShipRocket, as it's easier to use and don't need a lot of formalities.





That's all about some of the best business ideas for women in India which you can start in 2019 easily and with minimal investment.





Hope, you got a good business idea for your new business.





