Best Coworking Places in Chennai

Ananya
21st Aug 2019
Chennai is one of the fastest-growing cities of India. Some of the biggest names in the corporate sector have claimed Chennai as their home. Various business centres are getting established in Chennai, and because of this, the demand for coworking spaces is increasing every day. 


coworking offices spaces in Chennai

There are a number of such places around the whole city, and the number is constantly growing day by day. So, here are some of the best coworking offices spaces in Chennai.


1. The Works

It is a two storey coworking centre spread over 4500 square feet and is one of the very first and oldest coworking office spaces in Chennai. The Works is now a franchise, having seven locations around the city. They provide different desk styles among other amenities to fulfill the needs of diverse entrepreneurs. 


Location:

180, Nehru Nagar, 1st Main Road, OMR, Perungudi, Chennai - 600096


Features:

·      Different styles of work desks

·      High-speed internet connection

·      Cloud printing service over different devices

·      Fully equipped conference room

·      Break bar with coffee and other beverages



2. The Executive Centre (TEC)

The Executive Center is a shared space that offers a flexible way of working, which fits perfectly with your working life and schedule. The area will help you interact with like-minded professionals and expose your business to a world of opportunities. It is a fully flexible serviced office in Chennai.


Location:

·      28, Ambedkar Nagar, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai - 600096


Features:

·      Constant professional presence due to the prestigious locations

·      Flexible plans designed to fulfill every individual needs

·      Unique and contemporary interiors

·      Well equipped conference rooms

·      Full-service operational support

·      Expert IT support and infrastructure

·      Complimentary refreshments



3. Karya Space

The location of Karya space is the most attractive thing about it. Located in the cultural heart of the city, Karya Space is surrounded by cafes and restaurants. The community working space is a fantastic spot for all the growing businesses and entrepreneurs to connect. 


Location:

78/132, Radhakrishna Salai, Mylapore, Chennai - 600096


Features:

·      Unlimited High-speed Wifi

·      AC office

·      Printing and scanning facilities

·      Conference and Discussion Rooms

·      Fully equipped self-service kitchen

·      24×7 hosting space



4. iKeva

iKeva provides a great working space in Chennai for all the growing startups in the city. iKeva provides a 24×7 virtual workspace to the entrepreneurs. It has some of the best meeting rooms available for rent in Chennai.


Location:

Level 2, Agnitio Tech Park, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, OMR, Near Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Chennai - 600096


Features:

·      Fully equipped offices

·      Meeting rooms

·      Virtual office

·      Service staff

·      Wifi support

·      IT Support and 24×7 access to the virtual office



5. WSquare

This startup co-working space in Chennai works according to the niche of the entrepreneur. The main target clients of WSquare are women entrepreneurs. WSquare possesses some of the best training rooms available for rent.


Location:

Adyar, Kamaraj Avenue, Second Street, Chennai - 600096


Features:

·      Unlimited Wifi

·      24×7 CCTV monitoring

·      Yoga and Fitness room

·      On-call beauty services

·      Ergonomic Chairs

·      Workshops


So, these are our recommendations for virtual offices in Chennai.


If you are an Entrepreneur, the location of the business matters a lot. All the sites given above will help you boost your business exponentially.

