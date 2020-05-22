Top 10 Best Astrologer in Mumbai

Human beings are predominantly aware that the universe is governed by a force, divine or external, that impacts our daily life. While there is a percentage of people who may not have belief, the global populace at large does believe in some influences the planetary system and stars have on our fate. Indian astrology or better still Hindu astrology is one of the most widely respected and practiced across the country. The foundation of Hindu astrology is based on the Vedas. The Hindus strongly believe that the planetary positioning and movement at the time of birth impact our lives, and the influences are a result of our karmic past. The Navagrahas (planetary system) are associated with the Supreme Being and hence rule our lives.

India abounds in astrologers practicing various forms of Hindu astrology. Most of them have in-depth knowledge of the subject as well as Hindu scriptures that help them give accurate readings and predictions. They also resolve issues for individuals through advice and remedial measures that can help them overcome testing situations in life.





We bring you the best astrologer in Mumbai from different parts of the country who are experts in their field and come highly recommended. Here are the Top 10 Astrologers in Mumbai.









1) Shri Sanjoy Chatterjee





This eminent astrologer has an MBA from the University of Canterbury. Astrology held great fascination for him since childhood, and he keenly followed planetary movements. For hours he used to study Vedic Astrology to view planets and to see what their transition signified.





According to Shri Sanjoy Chatterjee, everybody gets what is destined for them, and there is a time for that.

This renowned astrologer specializes in areas covering Parashara-based Vedic Astrology, Mantra, Pooja, and Gemstone science. He is of the firm belief that the truth of life lies in karmic theory. He offers consultations on issues related to family, health, love and relationship, education, career, and foreign travel. He is known for his incredibly accurate readings and predictions. He provides hugely effective solutions and remedial measures that he feels clients follow with faith and belief. This eminent astrologer refers to ancient Vedic texts to guide people. His expertise lies in Vedic Astrology, Nadi, K P Astrology, and Horary. He has thirty years of experience in this field. A resident of Mumbai, he is fluent in English, Hindi, and Bangla.





2) Shri Dharmesh Bharot





This eminent astrologer took up astrology as a hobby initially. He started examining the birth-charts of relatives and friends and giving them advice. He used to predict the past and future for them. Later, astrology became a passion, and Shri Dharmesh Bharot went on to take up astrology as a full-time career.





This renowned astrologer has immense knowledge and is very accurate in his readings and predictions. He gives practical guidance and advice to resolve issues, and it gives him much happiness to see people emerging from their problems, leading to peaceful and happy lives. This talented astrologer is exceptionally tech-savvy and skilled in sales and marketing as well. As a result, he interacts very well with people. He has offered astrological consultations to people living in India, as well as those living in Canada, Hong Kong, and the United States. Shri Dharmesh Bharot has been in the field of astrology for two years. His expertise lies in Vedic Astrology and Jamini Astrology. He is a resident of Mumbai and is fluent in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Marathi.





3) Ms. Neel Chooksi





A renowned astrologer in Mumbai, Ms. Chooksi has immense knowledge of astrology. She is passionate about astrology and is of the firm belief that every horoscope has good luck hidden in it and learned astrologers will always find the key to happiness for everyone. Ms. Chooksi is renowned for her incredible accuracy in reading horoscopes and gives sound advice and remedial measures to her clients to resolve issues in all aspects of life. Her knowledge and expertise have played a crucial role in helping her clients overcome testing times and showing them the correct path.





Ms. Chooksi’s astrological services include full horoscope reading, Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Gem Therapy, Graphology, Palmistry, Rudraksh, Havan, and Pooja. She is a resident of Mumbai.





4) Shri Jitendra Guruji





This eminent astrologer has immense knowledge and experience in numerous branches of astrology. He joined the Gurukul at the tender age of five. He has an amazing capacity for incredibly accurate readings and predictions.





This renowned astrologer has immense knowledge in Indian Vedic Astrology, Numerology, Face Reading, Kundali Reading, Kundali Matching, Palmistry, Tarot Card Reading, and Vaastu Shastra. He also gives sound advice and effective remedial measures for all types of Dosh Nivaran that include Mangalik Dosh Nivaran, Kaal Sarp Dosh Nivaran, Lal Kitab Reading, Vedic Pooja, Havan, and other remedies. A vast and unending clientele has benefitted from his accurate predictions and effective solutions. He offers services that include Vaastu Shastra, Kundali Reading, Face Reading, Tarot Card Reading, and Numerology. He is a resident of Mumbai.





5) Shri Swami Jagannath





Shri Swami Jagannath is famous for his amazingly accurate readings and predictions. Thousands approach him daily for numerous problems and return satisfied with a smile. His immense knowledge and understanding of the multiple branches of astrology have helped innumerable clients. He has reached out to thousands to help resolve their issues, be it family life, relationship, marriage, health, education, finance, career, or any other issue. His astrological services include astrology, face reading, gemstone solution, among others.





This eminent astrologer helps people attain happiness and peace through his sound advice and remedies. This renowned astrologer is a resident of Mumbai.





6) Shri Ashok S. Sharma





An eminent astrologer who uses modern and scientific techniques, Shri Ashok S. Sharma is also equally well-versed in the traditional form of Jyotish and Vaastu Shastra. He has studied and imbibed knowledge from great conventional masters. He has a unique ability to present astrology and Vaastu along with Vedantic truths that cover all dimensions and aspects of life and help bring peace and prosperity into lives.





This renowned astrologer has been invited to several commercial and industrial organizations across India and abroad. He offers astrological services in areas of astrology, Vaastu Shastra, gemstones, matchmaking, and mantras. He is a resident of Mumbai.





7) Dr. R.K. Maniranjan





The renowned astrologer is a name much revered in Naadi Shastra Astrology. Dr. R.K. Maniranjan is a master in Naadi Reading and has incredible accuracy in reading recordings enclosed in Naadi Leaves. He hails from a family of Naadi astrologers for several generations. He has immense knowledge and expertise in the field of Naadi Astrology. His readings and predictions are amazingly accurate.





This renowned astrologer offers services that include Naadi Astrology for health, love and relationship, marriage, career, wealth, business, and Kundali Dosha. He is a resident of Mumbai.





8) Shri Acharya Shukla





A renowned astrologer, Shri Acharya Shukla had a great passion for astrology and gained immense knowledge under the guidance of famous astrologers from a young age. Holding numerous professional degrees in astrology, he has been awarded the title of Jyotish Shastri. The eminent astrologer aims to serve people with complete devotion through his knowledge.





Shri Acharya Shukla is an expert in the field of gemology. He has expertise in conducting poojas according to an individual’s birth chart to remove Doshas. His astrological consultations are based on issues related to love and relationship, marriage, matchmaking, health, children, career, and finance. This eminent astrologer lives in Mumbai and is fluent in Hindi and Marathi.





9) Shri Amarnath Jha





This eminent astrologer is a Vedic Pandit and an expert in Vedic Astrology. He completed his Vedic studies and acquired numerous degrees in Sanskrit.





The renowned astrologer is famous for his accurate readings and predictions. Shri Amarnath Jha has expertise in areas of Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, Medical Astrology, health, and finance. He is skilled in gemstone therapy and makes practical suggestions.





This famous astrologer offers sound advice and guidance to his clients in all aspects of life. He has been practicing astrology for fifteen years. A resident of Mumbai, Shri Amarnath Jha, is fluent in Hindi and Marathi.





10) Ms. Rakhi Sanjay Jha





Ms. Jha holds a degree in Hindi, and her interest lies in astrology and other related sciences. Initially, she used her talent to make predictions for the future for her friends and family through astrological readings. She has incredible intuition, and her readings and predictions always proved to be correct and helped those around her immensely.





Astrology has remained a passion since childhood for this exceptionally talented astrologer. She has offered astrological services to clients in areas related to relationship, family, health, career, finance, and diseases. Her expertise lies in Vedic Astrology and Numerology. This famous astrologer is a resident of Mumbai and is fluent in Hindi.