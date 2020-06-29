If you are looking for Best grammar checker tools In 2020 then you are on the right place. Online grammar checker software is essential for any write-ups to publish online content or for printing purpose. Apart from print mediums, the website must have grammar and spelling error-free texts to come on the top of search engine pages or SERPs. Therefore, your write-ups in online mediums must be free from such errors.





Therefore, it is advisable to use a free or a paid grammar checker tool. Today, there are many best grammar checker tools. This has eased the grammar, spelling, and proofreading tasks for writers, bloggers, researchers, and students. You can download them as a free grammar checker, online grammar checker, and freemium grammar checker tools. Here, we have listed the top 10 grammar checker tools in 2020 for all types of writers.





Best Free Online Grammar Checker tools (2020)

1. Grammarly

Grammarly.com is one of the best grammar checker tools, which is available as a fermium product. Yet, it is a free online grammar checker tool. Its paid version is the best for bloggers, web-related article writers, and others in the writing field. A registered user can pay any time. This is a user-friendly spelling, and grammar correction tool. You will get a grammar error report with correct spelling and grammar corrections too.





This grammar checker app is important for





Educators

Screenwriters

Authors

Freelance writers

Website owners

Students

Translators

Journalists





Features





It enables extension with Chrome Browser such that it will correct grammar on your e-mails, and other social media text postings by you. Grammarly works on WordPress as an add-on tool. Here, the website owners and bloggers can correct grammar mistakes and post them without any grammatical errors. Grammarly premium version checks plagiarism apart from spelling, grammar, and punctuation corrections. Grammarly keyboard enables to use of iOS and Android users.





Get It Here





2. Prowriting aid

Prowriting aid is the best grammar checker for professional writers. You can try its free trial version and go for a paid version if you like this as the best grammar checker software. Most of the friction writers recommend this tool. By using this tool for a few months, you will improve your spelling, grammar, and punctuation skills. It is advisable to become a member and use this free language tool.





Features





This software generates more than 20 error reports. It has more editing tools than competitors do. It finds case the sensitive style of your writing. Prowriting aid functions of Windows and Mac.





Get It Here





3. Whitesmoke

Whitesmoke is the best grammar checker for those writers who use more than one language. Either, it has 63 languages apart from the popular one English. It is considered as a versatile online grammar checker for proofreading. Whitesmoke Software Company launched this tool a free and paid spelling, grammar, punctuation, and sentence structure correction. You can pay online and it will be activated on the spot.





Features





It is a free grammar checker for non-English speaking writers. This tool works on the top 5 web browsers. Whitesmoke app version is available for iOS and Android. It functions on Windows and Mac operating systems.





Get It Here

4. Ginger

Ginger.com is the best grammar checker, which is developed by an Israel-based startup company. It is the most popular online grammar checker since 2007 worldwide. Ginger is a freemium product. Yet, they give a money-back guaranty if not liked within 7-days of premium pack purchase. You can use their free trial too. They offer an affordable pack than its competitors.





Features





Ginger is available as an app for iOS and Android users apart from desktop users. It helps to fix synonyms errors apart from grammar, spelling, and punctuations in your writing. Its premium version allows you to improve your grammar skills via video lessons online. This tool allows you to check subject-verb agreement in your texts.





Get It Here

5. Microsoft Word and Google Docs

It is one of the popular grammar checker software and proofreading tools for low budget writers. It allows you to check grammar, spelling, and punctuation in 100 languages. Hence, this is the best grammar checker for any non-native English writer. Its paid version starts from $ 5 a month. It is available as a G Suit, which is the best to avail of by business people.





Features





This tool allows you to check grammar in Google Docs. This tool functions on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Chrome OS. It is the best online grammar checker to check typos errors in your writing. You can check synonyms and gives spelling suggestions.





Get It Here





6. After the Deadline

Afterthedeadline.com is a free grammar checker tool in the English language. They use open source technology such that any users will get all updates on time. This free grammar checker is the best for bloggers, article writers, and editors. It helps WordPress users to post grammar free texts before uploading their posts on websites.





Features





You can plug-in with this tool with Chrome and Firefox browsers. You can check contextual spell checking in your writing. You can do advanced style checking and intelligent grammar checking. It gives user-friendly reports and easy to correct with the right-click function.





Get It Here





7. SpellCheckPlus

Spellcheckplus.com is the best grammar checker for any non-native English speakers. You can check up to 2000 characters free by copy and paste your text for spelling, typos, grammar, and punctuations. If you wish to check more than 2000 characters, its paid version costs $ 14.99 only. With this payment, you can enjoy correcting grammar mistakes checking too for a year from the date of payment.





Features





This tool has a virtual writing tutor to assist any writers, whose second language is English. You can fix errors easily as you can find suggestions on the mistakes. This tool checks for any redundant words and suggests correction in your text. It can scan and extract complicated languages from your writing and give suggestions too.





Get It Here





8. Hemingway Editor

This is the best grammar checker tool and an app for the professionals. This tool is available for desktop users too as an online version. You can use this tool any times a day. It will not ask you to pay and use it as other freemium tools do. Yet, if you like this grammar checker, you can buy this for a lifetime by paying just 19.99 $ only.





Features





This tool checks your text in a fraction of seconds by just copy and paste. Either, you need not press any check or enter button for grammar and spelling checking. You will get a comprehensive report of your texts with score marks. Here, you must get an excellent score, which is 100% free from grammar mistakes. You can right-click on errors highlighted in color and correct them with a click after reading the suggestion. You can download this tool for Windows and Mac operating systems.





Get It Here

9. GrammarChecker

Grammarcheck.net is the best grammar checker for those who wish to get automatic corrections. It is the best grammar check tool to use for short e-mail writing, business write-ups, and blog write-ups. This is an online free tool for desktop users. As of now, they have not come with any premium packages on this user-friendly grammar checker tool online.





Features





It checks stylistic errors in your texts. Apart from English, you can check grammar in a few of the Asian, Middle East, and European languages. This tool has automatic spelling and grammar correction feature. You can use its deep checker button for publishing purpose spelling and grammar checking.





Get It Here





10. Reverso

Softissimo Inc launched Reverso as a language tool in 2013. Since then, it is one of the best grammar checker tools. This free online tool has more than 96 million users in a month. Apart from desktop users, it has released the Reverso App in 2018. You can download the Reverso App from Google Play Store. Since then, it allows crowdsourcing.





Features





It allows checking spelling and grammar checking for more than 20 popular languages from around this globe. Reverso is the best tool to check conjugation of verbs. This tool helps to correct idiomatic sentences and synonyms corrections. It has an inbuilt dictionary to suggest spelling errors even when offline.





Get It Here





Faqs





How can I check my grammar?

Grammarly is the best grammar checker to check English grammar.





How do you check a sentence is correct or wrong?

GrammarCheckforSentence.com is the best grammar checker to check a sentence is correct or wrong.





How can I check if a sentence is correct online?

Grammarix is the best grammar checker to check a sentence is correct online.





What is the best free grammar checker?

Grammarly is the best online grammar checker, which is available as a free tool.





Which are some good grammar and punctuation checker apps?

Correct English, Hemingway, Ginger, and Grammarly are some good grammar and punctuation checker apps.





What is the best grammar checker for writers?

Grammarly is one of the best online grammar checker tools for writers.