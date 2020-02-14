HR plays a crucial role in the success of all types of businesses. So resolved the HR stress there are multiple software available that helps to do work smoothly.





These HR software help HR to manage their work process easily like hiring, employees’ status, payroll, wages, bounces, performance management, etc.





Finding the right HR Management software for businesses isn’t easy, due to various options.





For small businesses, salary, incentives & compensation are the major concerns as budget management plays an important role in the company’s overall growth. The best HR software for small businesses would be the one that provides affordable optimum solutions for complex HR processes.

A survey conducted by the Society of Human Resource Management demonstrated that 60% of employees consider compensation as a very important factor contributing to their job satisfaction and 36% consider it important.





However, all HR software are not the same so deciding the best is too much stressful decision. To help that I have created a list of the 7 best HR management software. So it’s easier to choose one as per your business requirements.

Compport

It is one of the leading HR solution provider companies that help organizations manage complex HR processes like analytics, compensation, and surveys with utmost efficiency and intelligence.

The company provides advanced solutions for managing employees and assessing the work. It comes with multiple pre-built analytics for evaluating the growth of the organization and employees.





Main key features of compport.com

A single tool to manage all about the compensation plan

90% more efficiency in compensation processes

Incentive Programs

Bonus Management

Compensation Assessment

Employee Reward Programs

Salary Planning

BambooHR

It’s an online HR system for small to medium-sized businesses. Its cloud-based system is an intuitive, affordable way for growing companies to track and manage essential employee information in a personalized Human Resources Information System (HRIS). This software sets HR free to do great work and be more strategic, which helps the entire organization do the same.

HrMantra

It's popular comprehensive, feature-rich and user-friendly software that helps you integrate all your HR operations seamlessly like HR, Payroll and administration management software. You can access all your stats and reports on your desktop & mobile.

Key features:

Human Resource Management

Recruitment Management

Attendance Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management





Workday

This software is best for HR, human capital management, financial management, analytics, and planning. It helps enterprises to solve their biggest challenges around the world.





Main features:

Time Tracking

Payroll Solutions

Performance Management

Recruiting tools

Real-time spend analytics

Revenue management

Project management

HROne

HROne is China-based HR Management software that provides Payroll, HR and PEO Services across all over the world. It's a complete payroll solution for companies with a legal entity in China.

Conrep

It provides the user-friendly experience to end to-end solution for consulting, recruiting, staffing in natural way.





Main key features of Conrep:

Workflow management

Users, roles & security management

Dashboards, menus & calendars

Import & export tools

Tracking & controlling

Much more





Zoho Recruit

It’s powerful recruiting software & applicant tracking system that provide streamlines hiring process. It helps to end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and other temporary workforce. You can run your entire business with Zoho’s suite of online productivity tools.





Main key features of Zoho Recruit:

Automate your recruitment process

Effective territory management

Candidate hiring pipeline

Build an employer brand









The most important thing to do before you select the HR software for your business is to list all of the requirements that you want or expect from the software. After that compare top-rated software that you have listed as per your business needs and then you can make a wise decision.