Best Social media scheduling tools are the need of the hour by any social media campaigns. This is an essential tool for business, promotions, and e-commerce industries. The ways social media boosts your campaign is unlimited. Hence, the need for the social media scheduling software to look after various social media accounts will help your Social media marketing team to work effectively. Here, we have mentioned the Top 9 free social media scheduling tools 2020, which are free and as a freemium SM tool.





Best Social media scheduling tools (2020)

1. Social Pilot





Social Pilot is one of the best social media scheduling tools, which comes with professional, small team, and agency packages. All of them can have a unique alert system. This is a user-friendly tool for your SM team, who can schedule various posting in various Social Media platforms by making use of the calendar. It automatically schedules, when the contents are ready to post. It offers customer engagement than any other good social media scheduling tools have.





2. SEMrush





SEMrush is one of the best social media scheduling tools, which is available as Pro, Guru, and business packages. Its CSV files features are not with any other social media scheduling tools. You can do better social media analytics of your posted content on various social sites. You can do better keyword research on other social media platforms and compete with others with SM optimized posts and feeds.





3. Planable.io





Planable.io is one of the best social media scheduling tools under the starter and premium packs. It is worth for your SM managers to visualize the SM posts and feeds in real-time. Here, all your SM platforms look real in one platform. It has a drag and drop facility to engage your SM managers to work with simplicity. It has one of the best in content management features to promote your product or services through many social media platforms. Its premium pack has many features than its starter pack. Planable.io is available for iOS, Android, and Windows.





4. Later





Later is one of the free social media scheduling tools. This is a user-friendly tool for SMM and website owners. You can use its app and later.com simultaneously. You can schedule SM posts with easy on all SM accounts. Your SM managers can make use of adding links and hashtags. Here, you can schedule your posts by one click and this tool automatically does it works at the right time without any manual interface by SMMs. This tool is easy to work by a website owner. By using this free tool, you will save on spending on the SMM team.





5. Buffer





Buffer is one of the free social media scheduling tools 2020. It is the best SM scheduling tool, who wishes to target on interactive contents on various Social Media. Her, you can make use of their templates without any designing experiences and post on their pre-designed layouts with ease. Here, you can build your new brand image with more works that are aesthetic overall SM platforms. This free SM scheduling tool is available free for Windows, iOS, and Android. This is a user-friendly SM scheduling tool.





6. Commun.it





Commun.it is the best among top social media scheduling tools, who targets on Twitter. It is available as a Pro and Business package. Your SM managers can do better analytics of your Twitter account. It guides you to be with engagements with your followers. It allows you to post on other SM platforms with its user-friendly features. It allows you to group the conversations and you can post comments in a single touch. You can focus on scheduling better as it is dealt with on one SM platform.





7. Social Searcher





Social Searcher is one of the best social media scheduling tools, which acts as a social media search engine. Here, your SM team can do a better social media research and schedule posting relevant contents of many social media platforms. You can check your brand image with various SM platforms and over the web too. By this, you can move towards better SM marketing and follow new PR strategies. This tool is available in basic, standard, and professional packages.





8. Tailwind





Tailwind is one of the great social media scheduling tools, which focuses on visual content. You can design your visual content and post on Instagram and Pinterest easily. This tool allows you to do scheduling intelligence. This feature enables you to re-thinks and reposts with higher-performing SM content. Its image crop feature enables you to post images of any size on various social media platforms. This is the best SM scheduling tool for any influencer marketers. You can buy this tool as plus and professional packages.





9. SocialOomph





SocialOomph is one of the best social media scheduling tools, which has an RSS feed feature to get the target SM audiences. This enables you to schedule bulk posting. This tool automatically deletes any outdated posts. It controls your SM scheduling by the main feature ‘Post Flood’ that will not make to come under spam. This tool is the best for the SM team works. It has filters, tags, and a posting schedule calendar. You can buy this SM tool as a business, professional, and advanced suit.





Free Social media scheduling tools - Conclusion





You can check here for the latest updates on various social media scheduling tools. A few of them are available as freemium products. Here, you can access those SM scheduling tools for a trail of 15-days to 30-days. Later, you can upgrade to the professional or business version. These are user-friendly tools, which y can learn from the help center.





Faqs





What is the best free social media management tool?

Semrush is one of the tool which popular among the marketers and it is best free social media management tool.





What is the best social media scheduling tool?

Social Pilot and Semrush are the best social media scheduling tools.





What is a social media schedule?

A social media schedule helps any Social Media managers to schedule posts, manage, and analyze content over various social media platforms with a single tool.