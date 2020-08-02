If you are looking for best wordpress hosting provided in 2020 then you are on the right place. Since 2003, WordPress has eased the way for bloggers, business, and others to build dynamic websites. Since then, it is one of the most used web publishing software around the world. It is user-friendly, and you need to find the best WordPress hosting company to make your website dream come true. Since there are thousands of web hosting service providers; it will be a daunting task to find the best one. Here, we have listed the top 9 WP hosting service providers. You can compare their pricing and features to find the best one for you.

Best WordPress Hosting 2020

1. Bluehost

Bluehost is a high-quality WordPress hosting provider as of 2020. They are in the web hosting industry from 2003. As of today, they are hosting more than 2 million domains. It is a USA-based IT service company, which is under Endurance International Group. Their pricing starts from $ 2.75 a month. They are famous for their speed and hosting services. They offer 1-year free domain.





Features





It comes with a 1-click installation with uptime of 99.99% and load time of 390ms.

Bluehost WP Pro comes with website analytics and web-related marketing tools.

It provides 24/ customer support.

Bluehost hosting services offer free site transfer options.

It offers free online WordPress tutorials for beginners.





2. Hostinger

Hostinger has been into web hosting services since 2004. They serve the world over by having subsidiary companies in 178 countries. They use cloud-platform such that you can expect affordable, and the best WordPress hosting plans. Their pricing starts from $ 2.15 a month. They give 30-days refund policy if you are not satisfied with their web hosting services on WordPress. More than 29 million users avail their WordPress web hosts.





Features





Hostinger web hosting services come with a 1-click installation with uptime of 99.93 % and load time of 339 ms.

It offers free domain names when you avail their web hosting services.

Hostinger WordPress web hosts plans come with 50% off for small and medium-sized business groups.

It gives 100 GB bandwidth and 10 GB storage.

It provides 24/7 live chat support.





3. Hostgator

Hostgator is a US-based web hosting service provider. They have been present in this industry from 2002. Nearly 40% of the hosting services are based on cloud-platform. As of today, they have more than 10-million clients. The rest is by dedicated hosting services. By this, they are the best WordPress hosting service provider in the USA and the rest of this world. Their web hosting price starts from $ 9.95 a month.





Features





Hostgator web hosting services come with a 1-click installation with uptime of 99.99 % and load time of 369 ms.

It offers a free site transfer facility.

Hostgator plans are with unlimited storage, e-mail accounts, and bandwidth.

It provides 24/7 live chat support.

It is preferred for WordPress web hosts.





4. Site5

Site5 is the best WordPress hosting for beginner users of WordPress. By this, they have a strong presence of real-time users in the WordPress community. They use high-end servers when compared to the competitors in a similar field. They are the best WordPress hosting service provider, who is preferred for affordable plans. It will be surprising to see their plan costs $ 6.95 per month only.





Features





Site5 web hosting services come with a 1-click installation with uptime of 99.99 % and load time of 575 ms.

It provides expert WordPress support 24/7 via live chat.

It offers a free site transfer facility.

It comes with malware protection.

It provides unlimited storage and bandwidth.

5. InMotion

InMotion is a US-based web hosting company. They have been into WordPress hosting since 2001. They are famous for having one of the best WordPress hosting packages. They offer unique plans for WordPress lovers. Hence, it is most sought by beginners in WordPress too. By this, they are the best web hosting service provider for bloggers.





Features





InMotion web hosting services come with pre-installation WordPress with uptime of 99.95 % and load time of 767 ms.

It provides unlimited bandwidth, e-mail account, and storage.

It offers 200 free WordPress themes.

It offers site migration.

It provides 24/7 support.

6. DreamHost

DreamHost is one of the best WordPress hosting service providers in the USA. They are popular around this world by WordPress users for providing many other ancillary services. By this, they are the best for beginners, developers, and designers. Hence, their hosting service is optimized for any WordPress users. Their pricing starts from $ 2.95 a month.





Features





DreamHost web hosting services come with pre-installation WordPress with uptime of 99.92 % and load time of 569 ms.

It gives the option for drag and drop builder.

It offers unlimited storage and bandwidth.

It provides 24/7 live chat support.

It allows free migration of your WordPress site.





7. GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks is a WordPress web host with green energy policy in web hosting services. They have done Eco-friendly web hosting since 2008. Hence, most of the WordPress users with Go Green initiatives are with them. When it comes to pricing, they are much more affordable than their competitors. Their pricing starts from 2.95 per month.





Features





GreenGeeks web hosting services come with a 1-click installation with uptime of 99.99 % and load time of 375 ms.

It allows free transfer of your WordPress site.

It offers unlimited e-mail account, storage, and bandwidth.

It provides 24/7 live chat support.

It offers a free tutorial guide for the beginners in WordPress.

8. A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting claims they are the best WordPress hosting with 20X faster speed. They do challenge this to compare with the top 10-web hosting companies in this world. Yet, one might think about how they do it at a cheaper cost by providing fast servers. Their pricing starts from $ 3.92 a month for WordPress plan.





Features





A2 Hosting web hosting services come with a 1-click installation with uptime of 99.93 % and load time of 295 ms.

It offers free SSL and DSN

A2 Hosting offers unlimited storage and bandwidth.

It unlimited website migration

It provides 24/7 live chat support.

9. SiteGround

SiteGround is a Bulgarian-based web hosting company. When it comes to speed, security, and support, they are the best WordPress hosting service provider. Their pricing starts from $ 6.99. It is with 30-days money-back guarantee.





Features