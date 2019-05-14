Boost Your Marketing Efforts With Location Intelligence

With data collection and consumer privacy regulations set to transform how marketers reach and engage with their audiences, one emerging technology shows no signs of slowing down. Location intelligence technology is now giving marketers the ability to reach consumers, in real-time by positioning their brand in front of consumers when they are in strategic locations.





As mobile devices have enhanced their tracking and location features to better assist users with finding restaurants, gas stations, parking, and attractions near them, marketers can also cash in on these technological advancements. With 83% of consumers enabling tracking features and knowing that their mobile devices track their location in real-time, leveraging location intelligence technology now can be a great way to consistently tap into new customers.1





There are a host of new location intelligence applications that can help marketers boost their consumer engagement and expand their brand awareness, even despite growing concerns with GDPR and similar legislation.





Here are the top three ways that location intelligence can help you elevate your marketing, enhance your consumer relationships, and position your brand to capture more of the market.









Pushing out promotions with geofencing

Geofencing is an action that is triggered when a mobile device enters into a specific location, for example, 2 miles from a retail store. So, any devices that enter that space may receive a push notification of sales, coupons, specials, events, etc. This tool can also be used to inform customers that may be shopping at competitor’s stores of your promotions or new products. In this way, you are able to capture a larger audience, when they are primed to buy, by positioning your brand directly in front of them.





Using geofilters on social media

Offering fun geofilters that are accessible when customers are at a specific location or event can be a great way to leverage location intelligence technology in order to engage potential consumers and increase brand awareness. With most popular social networking apps, marketers can use location-based filters or stickers to capture large audiences within targeted locations. You can have both static and dynamic geofilters that use images or video overlays. When these are shared by your customers or people nearby, your company is listed as the filter sponsor.





Boosting marketing ROI with geotargeting

If you have a niche market or want to promote your business to local customers, then incorporating geotargeting in your next marketing campaign will be important. With geotargeting, you can use a customer’s specific location to position your company’s advertisements on their social media feeds and even through their search engine queries. You can also customize your geotargeting approaches to also include key demographic data beyond just location such as income level, age range, gender, etc. When you’re able to pinpoint the characteristics of your target market and get your promotions to them where they will see it, you will be able to drive more brand awareness and traffic to your business.

The use of location tracking, especially in mobile devices, will only become more advanced with the impending 5G rollout. And, as devices become more sophisticated and consumers want more real-time access to information, pushing out promotions to consumers as they pass your locations can be an effective (and fast) way to expand your business’ reach. Getting a head start now, on incorporating location-specific advertising strategies into your marketing campaigns can serve to put your company miles ahead of your competition.