25 Life-Changing Advices from Fabled Cartoon Characters

I belong to a generation that has grown up watching colossally popular cartoon shows and animated movies whose characters are still pretty close to my heart. The exuberance of waiting for the cartoon shows to arrive, and not caring about homework and lunch makes me quite nostalgic even till yet.





The endless entertainment my favorite cartoon characters served during good old childhood days is second to none. However, the intriguing thing is, they had also showered valuable and inspiring lessons that I didn’t grasp at that time but startled to know them now. Keeping the long story short, after watching heaps of cartoon shows and animated movies, I have compiled the best 25 life-transforming and paradigm-shifting advices from my all-time favorite cartoon characters. Who knows their bits of advice may transform your life by leaps and bounds?





1. “Look inside yourself Simba. You are more than what you have become.” – Mufasa, The Lion King





2. “To laugh at yourself, is to love yourself.” – Mickey Mouse





3. “Do not be fooled by commonplace appearance. Like so many things, it is not what outside, but what is inside that counts.” – Aladdin





4. “Your mind is like water. When it is agitated it becomes difficult to see, but when you let it settle; the answer becomes clear.” – Oogway, Kung Fu Panda





5. “There are those who say fate is something beyond our command, that destiny is not our own. But I know better. Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it.” – Merida, Brave





6. “You should, Shen. You gotta let go of that stuff from the past, because it just doesn’t matter! The only thing that matters is what you choose to be now.” – Po, Kung Fu Panda 2





7. “Today is a good day to try.” -- Quasimodo (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)





8. ”The things that make me different are the things that make me ME.” -- Piglet (Winnie the Pooh)





9. "Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it." -- Elastigirl (The Incredibles)





10. "Giving up is for rookies." -- Philoctetes (Hercules)





11. “Always let your conscience be your guide.” -- The Blue Fairy (Pinocchio)





12. "The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability." -- Remy (Ratatouille)





13. "Now, think of the happiest things. It's the same as having wings." -- Peter Pan (Peter Pan)





14. “People talk loud when they want to sound smart, right? ― Squidward (SpongeBob SquarePants)





15. “Everybody makes a wrong turn once in a while.” Ash Ketchum (Pokemon)





16. “There will always be someone better than you, and that’s okay.” Brock (Pokemon)





17. "The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all." -- The Emperor





18. "A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart." -- Zeus (Hercules)





19. "A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference." -- Eeyore





20. “I'm only brave when I have to be. Being brave doesn't mean you go looking for trouble." -- Mufasa





21. "Happiness is the richest thing we will ever own." -- Donald Duck





22. “What I really wanted was to prove that I could do things right, so that when I looked in the mirror, I'd see someone worthwhile.” – Mulan





23. "Ohana means family, family means nobody gets left behind. Or forgotten." - Stitch





24. "Just keep swimming" - Dory (Finding Nemo)





25. “It’s just pathetic to give up on something before you even give it a shot.” – Reiko Mikami





There is no teacher better than life, and knowledge can be captured from anywhere, be it a book or a cartoon character. The key thing is how you harness that knowledge and make the best out of your life. I am pretty sure these astounding cartoon character quotes will render a unique perspective to you and the much-needed dose of motivation you are craving for.