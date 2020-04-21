How to Build a Food Ordering App with Outsourcing Agency

The demand of Mobile Applications and On-demand services are booming. When we talk about food delivery services, the tight schedule of consumer along with freedom of choice and ease of reach has make it more demanding in the market. This has developed the trend of building food ordering app, introducing new entrepreneurs and providing a challenging task for the developers.

Modern food ordering apps like Swiggy, Zomato offers a great opportunity to its user to dine-in comfortable at their home. As well as, provide unlimited restaurant, cuisine, and payment options which make the lives very convenient. These types of apps are evolving the food-delivery service; and motivating customers to hunt new apps with better deals.





What type of Food Ordering App you are looking for?

Don’t get amazed with this question, it is very important to determine which type of app you are looking for. As per the current market demand, there are two modules which dominate the most.

Aggregate Food Ordering App Model- It is a traditional food-delivery app, where the companies act as the third-party which manages all the customers and the restaurants. In this model, the restaurants get a great exposure. The customers can excess every individual restaurant’s menu, post reviews, and give rating. Apart from that, the received orders are passed to the respective restaurant by the aggregator. After that, the order has been delivered by the restaurant by itself. Food Ordering App Model with Delivery Service- This model is slightly different from Aggregate Model, as here the logistic support is also provided to its entire partner restaurant. This model supports a lot of startup restaurants who don’t have their own resources to provide the home delivery. This makes the working of restaurants a lot easier and save their time in managing the delivery personnel’s and vehicles. Zomato and Swiggy are the best example under this model. Full Stack Food Delivery App Model- The restaurant or food chain giants are under this model, which have their personalized app along with food and delivery services. McDonalds, Pizza Hut, and Dominoes are the best example under this model. Food Delivery for Traveler App Model- This model is quite new concept in food delivery service where one can make orders while they are travelling by public transportation. By entering Train No. or PNR No., boarding date, station, and can order fresh food at your seat. Travel Khana, railRestro, and Sdoof like apps are providing such services.





Define the Target Audience

The food ordering app should have to be compatible with the locations, or city it is planning to be introduced. Whether the employees are looking for healthy meal or college students are looking for some change in their food during weekends? It is very important to analyze something unique which could be your USP and let you stand out in the competition.





Basic Functionalities & Features- How a Food Ordering App Works?

Some features which should be included in a Food Ordering App are-

Proper Details- User can access proper details of restaurant, menu, and prices. Along with that, a good image to represent the dish appropriately. This will help customer to make their choice easily. Estimated Delivery Time- It very important to let the customer learn about the delivery time. The possible estimates should be made accurately to estimate the delivery time appropriately. Online Payment Facility- With the digitalization, the online payment system is must. Her, customer can make payment by using Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, Wallet, UPI, etc. are very essential apart from cash payment method. GPS Tracking- GPS Tracking facility identifies the customer and delivery person location and activates the two-way tracking system. This system helps customer to track the movement of delivery personnel. As well as, customer can also locate nearby restaurants to save their time and delivery charges too. Rating & Review Submission- It is a very important feature for customers to analyze the food quality and service of the restaurants. The rating and reviews are also very important for delivery personnel as well, so that customer can rate them based on different features. Re-order Facility- This quick order facility with the past order, or suggest popular items initially must be included.





Technological Aspects & Time Duration in App Development

It is very important for an entrepreneur to discuss their plans and requirements to a sound technological person before starting the development of the app. It might be possible that, you may change your mind while learning about requirement, platform preference, budget, and many other aspects as well.

However, developing an app like Swiggy or Zomato requires a highly qualified team of developers and about 1200 hours of work to build the application from start to end. For a developer’s team sometimes it becomes very difficult to engage or communicate with client instantly, or make sudden changes in the app on the client’s new requirement. So, exactly defining the time duration in development is not easy but in general, the app can be developed in 1200 hours while considering all the requirements of client.

For a developer’s team, their primary focus always remains to keep the app user-friendly in all versions. The app should support Android and iOS platform both. Hence, in the app Customer require advanced search options, Delivery Personnel requires strong GPS integration to check the time duration and navigate the pick-up & delivery address easily.





Pricing & Budgeting

Pricing and Budgeting is a very important and a major factor to analyze how an entrepreneur can initiate the app development. There are number of points should be cleared initially which are very important for an entrepreneur to learn about it.

Apart from the basic price of app development, the app should be available on Android and iOS platform. Both costs differently and require different developers as well. Third-Party Integration, Customer Platform Integration, Delivery Personnel Platform Integrations all is important. But third-party integration is a recurring investment which initially required heavy investment as compared to retain it for longer duration. Social Media Integration and Admin Panel in app require extra expenses. Upgrade and maintenance cost after the introduction in market. Testing, Launching, Marketing & Promotion expenses.





Conclusion

The food ordering service has revolutionised a lot during last decade, due to the increase in demand and the instant delivery. The completion in market is very efficiently promoting target specific app designing and provides lucrative offers along with best services to the customers. Overall, this completion in market is proving a great benefit to the customers and boosting the food industry as well.