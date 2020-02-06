How to Choose Best Survey Tool for Your Business in 2020

Every business is based on fulfilling certain needs of the customers and satisfying them to the maximum extent. You do your best to enhance Customer Satisfaction but how do you know that your customers are actually satisfied or not? You can only know this through a Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Customer Feedback and Satisfaction Survey

A Customer Feedback or Satisfaction Survey is a platform that helps you know whether the customers are satisfied with your products and services or not and measure the level of their satisfaction.

It is a useful method of identifying unhappy customers as well as happy customers which helps in determining the next course of action.





Customer Feedback is the information provided by the customers regarding their satisfaction or dissatisfaction with your products or services and their overall experience with the organization.

As we are in the 21st century and reaching 2020, we cannot just depend on the traditional methods of conducting surveys like approaching each customer with a paper questionnaire and asking them questions about their experience or opinions especially when we have best survey tools in the market that make this task much easier for us.

Customer Feedback Survey Tools

A Customer Feedback Survey Tool is a system that enables you to create surveys to gather Customer Feedback through various channels like online, email, SMS and tablets.

An effective survey tool not only simplifies the task of conducting surveys but also helps you make good business decisions by providing you the real customer insights.

When you get to know how the customers feel about your brand, you are in a position to make better business decisions which are the cornerstone for the success of any business.

A survey tool gives benefits to all the departments in some or the other way. It helps a marketing team in the segmentation of the customers whereas it helps the HR team to understand Employee Satisfaction. We can say that a survey tool enables you to quickly collect data on any topic.

How to Choose Best Survey Tool

In the past recent years, the market for survey tools has tremendously increased. When you start exploring information about survey tools in the market, you come across various available options, all of them claiming to be the best. But what makes a survey tool best is its effectiveness to collect data timely and from a large number of people.

An effective Survey Tool offers you features that enable you to not only collect Customer Feedback but also processes the data so collected in an organized way. You should choose a survey tool which can prepare detailed reports for you on the basis of which you can decide your next course of action and make business decisions.

Moreover, the tool you choose should be able to offer you advanced level customization with different designs to create attractive survey forms.

Let’s review some of the necessary features which your survey tool must have in 2020.

Some Must-Have Features for a Good Survey Tool

Simple and Easy to Use

Customization of Looks

Real-time Alerts

Automated Reports

Multi-channel Distribution

Quantitative Data Analysis

Qualitative Data Analysis/Text Analysis

Integration

Multilingual

Offline feedback





When you are making a decision of paying for a survey tool for 2020, make sure it offers you these features. Let us review in brief how these features can help you.

1. Simple and easy to use

The survey tool you want to use should be simple and easy to use. Always go with a survey tool that offers a user-friendly interface so that you can use it easily and create surveys without spending much time.

2. Customization of Looks

This is one of the most important features which a survey tool must have in 2020. Choose a survey tool that enables you to white-label your survey by creating a look and feel of the survey as per your brand.

This helps to reinforce your brand identity in the customers' minds and advanced level customization enables you to create attractive survey forms as per your requirements.

With this feature, you get everything to white-label your surveys and represent your brand while customers give you feedback and fill out surveys. You can:





Add your logo on the survey form to reinforce your brand.

Add your company's brand name and brand colors identifiable as your brand.

3. Real-time Alerts

A survey tool is incomplete without this feature. When you are running a business and want to satisfy your customers, it is important to know what they think on a real-time basis and act accordingly to enhance Customer Satisfaction.

An effective survey tool gives real-time alerts for feedback and negative feedback so that you can take corrective action immediately and can even use this as an opportunity to convert negative feedback into a positive one.

4. Automated Reports

The survey tool you choose must be able to prepare automated reports. With a good survey tool, you would be able to monitor every feedback and get an in-depth analysis of all the responses. Moreover, it must help you to prepare metrics like NPS, CSAT, and CES.

5. Multi-channel distribution

Customers are diverse in nature and so as their choices of media. Someone may be active on social media, but very seldom checks his email. Whereas, some other person would be checking all his emails regularly but is not active on social media; and there may be someone who doesn't use much internet on phone and only reads his SMS.

Therefore, it is the need of the hour to have such a survey tool that enables you to conduct surveys through multiple channels. Let us review which channels can be used for taking surveys.





Online Surveys - Online Surveys can be created with which you can take surveys on your website. You should be able to create beautiful survey forms and distribute it on your website or social media platforms to facilitate the customers to take surveys online.

- Online Surveys can be created with which you can take surveys on your website. You should be able to create beautiful survey forms and distribute it on your website or social media platforms to facilitate the customers to take surveys online. Email surveys - With an effective survey tool, you can send customized emails to your customers with embedded questions and with survey links.

- With an effective survey tool, you can send customized emails to your customers with embedded questions and with survey links. SMS Survey - With an effective survey tool, you can send customized bulk SMS to your customers with survey links provided.

- With an effective survey tool, you can send customized bulk SMS to your customers with survey links provided. Tablets - You can set up tablet kiosks at your locations for your customers, patients or employees to easily take the survey.

6. Quantitative Data Analysis

An effective survey tool must be able to collect quantitative data in the form of metrics like NPS, CSAT, and CES. These metrics not only provide you Customer Feedback but also help you measure the amount of customer happiness.





NPS or Net Promoter Score helps you to measure customer and employee loyalty towards your brand. An effective survey tool helps in customized NPS surveys, with which you will be able to identify your detractors and promoters.





CSAT scores help you to measure Customer Satisfaction. It basically tells you how happy is the customer with your products or service, or a specific interaction with a customer service team.





CES is a Customer Effort score which implies the amount of effort a customer has to make to get a particular work done, query or issue resolution.

The tool you choose should be able to provide these metrics.

7. Qualitative Data Analysis or Text Analysis

Qualitative data is harder to analyze than quantitative data but when an effective survey software solves this problem. Best online survey tools have word and text analysis feature which converts text responses and comments into actionable data.

With the survey text analysis feature, you can turn qualitative text into quantitative data and use it to better understand your reports.

8. Integration

The best survey platforms offer integrations into a whole host of other systems that pass data both ways. A survey tool cannot be called one of the best if it does not facilitate integrations with apps like Mailchimp, Zapier, Twilio, Custom API and Webhooks.

9. Multilingual

Best survey tools offer a multilingual feature which is an amazing feature that enables you to create surveys with different languages. Survey participants and customers can choose their choice of language while giving feedback.

It basically creates a survey in one language and adds translations in other languages. Then the customers select a survey language and take the survey in that language.

You will be able to view the real-time responses in different languages and the tool will consolidate the responses and provide you a consolidated report in one language (in which the survey was created).

10. Offline Feedback

An effective survey tool not only enables you to gather online feedback but also help you collect offline feedback. This is a very important feature your survey tool must have in 2020.





With an Offline Survey App, you can take feedback on iPads and Android tablets without WiFi and the Internet. The feedback remains in the Tablet Feedback App and sync automatically once the Internet is connected.

So, when making a decision of investing in one of the best survey tools in 2020, make sure that the tool you buy must have these features.



