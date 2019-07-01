E-commerce is so much more than the usual B2C type. Not every e-commerce model deals with consumers directly. They might as well be businesses themselves, buying stuff for the end consumers where the latter may not be involved in the purchase directly. Such transactions fall under the B2B category of e-commerce.





The challenges that B2B business owners face are very different from the ones faced by the ones dealing directly with the consumers. Considering the fact that unlike B2C companies where a large number of consumers need to keep coming in for the business to prosper, in B2B just a few customers are enough to do the job.





The better your approach is at the venture and the marketing strategy of it the better are you going to perform. The consistency of efforts with a deep analysis of requirements and expectations will help you land those potential customers who’ll be instrumental in giving the right push to your business.





Since you’re going to put in not just money but your very precious time and efforts you surely must brace yourself for the challenges that might come your way. Here we’ve tried to list together with some solutions for common challenges faced by B2B businesses.





Tapping the right marketing tool :









The right marketing of your products is an undeniable requirement that needs to be fulfilled. For a good chance at success, you need to attract potential customers and keep them interested throughout the purchase process.













Content marketing is performing leaps and bounds in the present time. You must leverage the power of blogs and social media to market that in the best possible way. Solution oriented content has the power to send out a strong message of your expertise in the niche.













Influencer marketing is also gaining a lot of mileage. Get in touch with popular influencers in your niche and leverage their social media following to market your products. Stay updated on the latest marketing trends to know what’s the current favorite channel of your customers at any given time and reach out to them there.





Establishing a good relationship with clients:





Healthy relationships with clients are crucial to any business, even more so in business to business transactions. B2B businesses can easily survive and also thrive with just a handful of clients and need not constantly be on the lookout for more customers.









If you manage to establish good, long term relationships with your clients, just a few of them would be enough for your business to see success.





Handling huge orders:





As a B2B business, you might as well prepare for bulk order delivery. Clients may quite often be looking for huge order deliveries from your end when asked for.Which means you ought to be all prepared for it before the need arises. On one hand, where there would be smaller orders there would also be bulk ones from larger corporations on the other hand. Deploy such an e-commerce platform for your business that presents a fairly professional website for display and additionally be able to manage large orders.













Ensuring User-Friendliness:





Be it a B2B or a B2C business ensuring the user-friendliness of your website is a must. Whether it be in terms of the general aesthetics and ease of navigation or the inclusion of multiple payment and shipping methods there can’t be any compromises. The customer experience you offer is what is going to make your website stand out from the rest offering similar products or services.









Always keep in mind that customer testimonials are the most powerful credentials you can earn for your business hence, focusing on providing amazing customer experiences is the the most logical thing to do.









As a B2B eCommerce business owner you'll surely be able to relate to the above mentioned challenges.

Best practices, better solutions, research and analysis often come to the rescue in challenging situations.Take one thing at a time and try to meet the requirements in the best possible manner. Having a flexible, pragmatic approach to problem solving is the key to facing any obstacle head on and coming out with flying colors.





About CedCommerce:









CedCommerce offers the necessary technical solutions specifically made for tapping into the endless ecommerce potential.. These extensions come with a multitude of features to aid in the development of a rich multi vendor ecommerce marketplace. CedCommerce’s Magento 2 Marketplace extensions and add-ons are ready made and reasonably priced solutions for building a website like Amazon. A marketplace armed with these features is undoubtedly going to possess the best in class features.