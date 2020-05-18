Common PPC Settings Mistakes and Solutions

Pay Per Click (PPC) is an internet marketing model where advertisers pay a fee each time one of their ads is clicked. It's a way or an attempt of buying visits to your site, rather than attempting to get the visits organically.





PPC is undertaken to achieve certain results in the overall SEO campaign. Any expert Paid Marketing Agency knows is well aware the success or failure of any PPC advertising campaign solely depends on articulate combination of several factors. With a solid advertising what are some of the most common PPC mistakes and what are their solutions?

Most Common PPC Mistakes and their Perfect Solutions

1. No Specific Goals and No Goal Tracking

Mistake: No specific goals, no tracking of goals to define and guide any business in the right direction based on rational and practical ways to achieve them.





Solution: PPC goals are systematic and are precise pointers of what follows after each step.

Whether it’s for lead generation, increased revenue, target market, keywords to target, cost per lead, how much ad spend, what are the exact revenue per undertaking etc. Having goals not tracking or assessing progress is inversely a bigger mistake. Because it means you are not aware whether the leads are coming or not, not know conversions and overall success rate of the PPC campaign.





2. Underbidding

Mistake: click-through-rate (CTR) is directly linked to ad rank. Higher ad rank means more clicks. PPC managers try to get their ads to their ideal position. They increase bids over time until their target ad rank. This though doesn’t give many initial clicks, making it hard to test the viability of your keywords and ad copy.





Solution: Overbidding by a huge amount ensures you beat all competition and be able to get the click volume needed to demonstrate viability. Make sure with this strategy that you have a very consistent and compelling funnel set up for your PPC campaigns. Keywords, ad copy and landing pages must have a precisely consistent message with a compelling offer. For viability testing, the goal isn’t profitability, the goal is to ensure the keywords can drive sales.





3. Insufficient Call Tracking

Mistake: Even with the availability of call tracking platforms, several businesses aren’t tracking calls effectively. This makes lead generation campaigns complex as calls are the most vital source for leads. Businesses can’t track which channels are giving the highest chances and profit without lead source tracking. Calls non-tracking equals failure to track full conversions as its impossible to know what’s successful and failing.





Solution: Call tracking makes a very big difference between average and premium PPC results. Call tracking is not only consistent, effective but also gives trustworthy PPC to drive leads. Moreover, using PPC for lead generation means pushing more traffic to calls rather than form fills. PPC platforms such as Google Ads simplify tracking calls as conversions. Call tracking and objective call quality measurement is also important. Lots of call tracking tools easily integrate with CRM tools such as Salesforce which makes it easy to track and monitor calls.





4. Similar Ad Copy

Mistake: often or always all PPC ads for a specific subject or topic are similar or alike. It’s hard to be noticed if your business' ads look and sound alike. Sometimes, it may be a great idea to look at competitors and see what kind of calls-to-action (CTA) or value propositions (VP) that work well in your business space. However, PPC ad managers usually write ads largely similar to competitor’s ads.





Solution: similar or copied ad copy is a serious challenge. Businesses want their ads to lead naturally and directly to the content of their landing pages. This means effective ad copy must be peculiar and different with something that stands out from the competitor ads. Uniqueness still draws people and potential customers alike.





5. Mixing PPC Search and Display Campaigns

Mistake: It’s not good practice to mix search and display campaigns as it makes the entire PPC strategy difficult to manage. This is because search and display advertising work differently in many ways.





Solution: PPC campaigns have options for targeting only the search network or both the search and display networks in the same campaign. Search ads target users specifically searching for business' products or services. This means higher click-through rates (CTR) and a higher cost-per-click (CPC). Display network reaches larger audiences not necessarily looking for the business' products or services.

Display network has lower cost-per-click (CPC) and lower click-through-rates (CTR). This may confuse data if looking at the whole campaign performance.





For the best PPC Service every PPC related confusion and myth or mistake there is a rational and conclusive solution. That means common PPC mistakes find a lasting solutions.