Coronavirus blessing in disguise for early-stage startups

By Sudhir Chaurasiya
16th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Coronavirus pandemic has caused the world to turn upside down. In a way it has forced the world to stop or we can say has paused the world for time being. Which could be good as well bad depending upon how we are utilizing it. This pandemic has granted we busy humans with time that we were not able to get due to our busy schedule. Although the government had taken measures to keep India immune to COVID-19 but unfortunately we have to deal with it now. The government, the health professional and others who are capable are working towards finding ways to overcome or to deal with this unfortunate situation and the startups are also playing an important role in it.


The Startups in India are also helping in fighting pandemic in many ways be it creating a tracking App for it, producing masks, providing tissues and sanitizers, delivering food or groceries to the people in need. They are trying to help in ways that are  innovative, efficient and effective during these unfortunate times.For example, with increasing demand for home deliveries of fresh produce and staples, Gurugram-headquartered foodtech unicorn Zomato has introduced grocery delivery services. 


Coronavirus blessing in disguise for early stage startups

latestnewssuno



Even when India was not largely affected by pandemic many startups started taking precautionary measures already and had made themselves ready for the worst be it providing sanitizers or tissues or introducing “NO HANDSHAKE” policy or social distancing or starting WORK FROM HOME.


It's true that the small and medium-sized companies in India need urgent support and a helping hand out of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus lockdown. It's also valid that the recession may be a "disguised blessing" for the industry. That's according to Nitin Gadkari, India's Road Transport & Highways and Shipping Minister, who also heads the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry. He hopes that the sector will bounce back within 1-1.5 months. He also mentioned in an interview with “THE QUINT” that the ministry is coming up with strategies where exports will rise, imports will fall and growth potential increases with employment. He also mentioned that they are focusing on coming with new technologies and plans in future.


“Coronavirus” can also be considered as a “blessing in disguise” as it has lent so much spare time in hands of people or startups wherein they can utilize it to perform all those activities that were important to be done but were not happening due to lack of time. Those activities that would help them in getting investors (like Compliance, financial accounting, MIS) or come up with a process for smooth functioning of the business or time to review your product and make it more efficient in today's such time and also think about its future capabilities that it way serve when the lockdown is over and are ready to bounce back with full preparation.


Coronavirus Outbreak and the lockdown due to it has already been a “ blessing in disguise” to some edtech startups having this much spare time one can utilize it in improving its knowledge and skills by enrolling himself or herself into some online training programs. It has also been a blessing to the medical industry. It has also caused the startups to come with ways to work in less resources and in compromising situations like this which will make them more effective and efficient the startups that could bare and stay alive in such situations can grab attraction from most of the investors and have the chances of blooming in future when all of this is over. It are the hard times that make one more efficient and promising.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

This is a YourStory community post, written by one of our readers.The images and content in this post belong to their respective owners. If you feel that any content posted here is a violation of your copyright, please write to us at mystory@yourstory.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by YourStory for the publication of this article.
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Top five free apps to Convert your YouTube video files into MP3 audio files

Arpita Arya

5 Tips by OkShravan to People Starting Career in Digital Marketing.

Neha Kapoor

6 Benefits of Learning a Second Language

Swapnil Gupta

What is software and types of software with examples?

Tarun Nagar
Daily Capsule
India after coronavirus; Spending money in these turbulent times
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

6 Benefits of Learning a Second Language

Swapnil Gupta

How Mobile App Development can be a Road Map for Digital Marketing?

Rushabh Patel

How Business and Fintech Industry Can Benefit from Blockchain?

Jermaine Trotman

Why should you incorporate a Chatbot into your Business model?

rakesh vashi

The Importance of Digital Marketing in 2020 to grow your business

Monu Rohila - Digital Marketing Manager

Teenagers and mental health during COVID 19

Wysa

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru