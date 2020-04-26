Currently world is facing a deadly pandemic known as Coronavirus.It has created a overwhelming situation around the world. Almost whole world is under lockdown and people are isolated. This has also bought the business to stand still.

Though the online world is still active and performing well and many companies have opted for work from home, which is only viable option these days.

In this grave situation, one digital marketing enthusiast Hussain Kalsekar came forward to help hundreds of people.

Let us have a detailed interview with the man with a golden heart.





His name is Hussain Kalsekar, Head Digital Marketing, TFD communications, headquartered in Mumbai, with presence Pan India.

Digital Marketing Experience and How It Helped To Achieve High Growth To Clients

With 15 years of rich experience in the below mentioned field of Digital Marketing and branding, Hussain has surely long way to go,

So, let us read some snippets about his experience





Skilled in identifying new opportunities & clientele to secure profitable business volumes, mapping clients requirements, suggesting most viable solutions aligned to client's business goals, negotiating contracts / agreements and successfully closing deals.





– Outstanding success in building & maintaining relationships with key corporate decision makers, establishing large volumes & profit accounts with high levels of retention and loyalty; strong ability to influence thinking, forge alliances and build consensus.

– Expertise in directing organization in the visioning of a Digital Marketing strategy, creating and positioning brands, determining strategic business direction and executing aggressive promotion plans.

With all the above attributes, it makes him expert in the field of digital marketing and relationship building.

This is about his professional experience, now it is time to dig into his passion, which is serving people.

He quips that "Digital is in my blood. Under my leadership, agencies have many awards and recognitions in the past. My past experiences were with Kwebmaker, 123 Greetings, iProspect, and Ogilvy."





About Khidmaah Foundation





Khidmaah Foundation, Started up in 2019, one year old, but have done good achievements in field of Education, Food (Cooked Food & Ration, Medical, Hospitalisation,etc)





His views on how Covid 19 is impacting digital marketing industry

I think this Outbreak of Covid 19 has obviously made long-lasting impact on Businesses and in Indian Economy. But I think with the nationwide lockdown, it is beneficial for digital marketers to push their client for more business and brand awareness. Everyone is stuck on their tablets, mobile phones and laptops at home.

We have closed on new accounts in this outbreak which is very lucky, on the other side the whole strategy changes from selling or pushing from sales to brand awareness and future image building.

Regarding future plans and prospects

We have our presence pan India with international presence in Dubai, Singapore & London.

We are targeting now Middle Eastern countries like Oman & Kuwait which are economically stronger and trying to make our base in them.

The digital marketing industry is growing on the exponential rate and thus paving the way for many middle level startups and MSME’s . In this advent, TFD also wants to collaborate with the startups and various other segments and create a valuable asset for them.