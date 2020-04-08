Using Digital Marketing to Grow Your Local Business

It is a common perception among business owners that digital marketing has to be used only when you want to expand it beyond the local market. For a local business, traditional marketing techniques work best. This is such a myth and one that needs to be busted. A digital marketing agency in Chennai can help in the growth of any business, local or multinational. In order to use digital marketing for your local business, you will first need to understand how it can benefit you.

Why Does a Local Business Need Digital Marketing?

Marketing of any kind is done with the primary goal of growing the business. It could be through getting newer clients, growing the awareness of your brand, launching new products, improving relationship with existing customers and so on. With digital marketing, it becomes easier to target the right consumers to fulfil your goals and it can be done at a fraction of the cost of traditional marketing. There are different tools of digital marketing that you can employ to achieve results in a short time.

These are discussed below:

1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

You can make your presence on the internet valuable for your business by optimizing your website to appear in the top results when users for a business like yours locally. Some other actions for SEO include posting regularly on your page on Google My Business. Make sure that you provide as much detail as you can. This will help your website appear in the top results.

2. Social Media Marketing

Social media platforms have a very strong hold on the consumers as a large proportion of them can be found on one or more platforms. One of the platforms with the biggest user base is Facebook. The other very useful platforms are Instagram and YouTube. Advertising on these also helps with SEO.





· Facebook Advertising





With Facebook, it is easy to address a location-specific target audience and hence it is a favorite for local businesses. When using Facebook ads, you must work on optimizing the funnel. It is best to start with testing your sales funnel for smaller audiences and then expanding your reach if it works in your favour.





· YouTube Advertisements





YouTube is the most expansive video sharing service that has something for everyone and hence your consumers are also likely to be using this very popular platform. Paid advertising on YouTube is highly effective as it leverages the browsing history of the users to reach the target consumers. The ROI for this mode is high.





· Instagram





Location tags and hashtags help you to find your consumers easily on Instagram. Contacting your potential customers who have a large number of followers with a beneficial offer for them in exchange for a shout-out could boost your reach. Instagram can also be used effectively by collaborating with other businesses and supporting each other.

3. Content Marketing

To get the most out of your SEO strategy, you must include content marketing in your plans. Adding blog posts to your websites based on topics that could be of interest to your audiences is a good way to start. You can specifically create content around the questions that the users often seek answers for. A digital marketing company in Chennai can help you identify the relevant topics.

4. E-mail Marketing

This mode of digital marketing is a great way to connect with your existing customers and keep them happy. Provide them with regular updates of what information could be interesting. This could include details of new products, promotions and events.

Taking care of these few modes with a digital marketing agency in Chennai should be sufficient to start on a good flow of new customers and potential of good business growth