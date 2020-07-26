Why is Digital Marketing important for your business

"In business, Words are words, explanations are explanations, promises are promises, but only performance is reality." - Harold S. Geneen





The above quote is good enough to teach us the reality and seriousness of running a business. Every month ten thousands of people open a business and thousands of people quit their businesses because of low return on investment (ROI).





They probably tried their best to fulfil their marketing objectives but they still failed to reach their target audience.





You wanna know the reason why?





It’s likely because they didn't take digital marketing seriously as part of their advertising campaign. The traditional way of marketing is no doubt a powerful way to showcase your business but when it comes to money it can seriously drain your pocket because it's very expensive.





So the question is why should we opt for an expensive and complicated way of marketing when things can be done in a super friendly way?





Digital Marketing in simple terms is the marketing of products or services through digital mediums on the internet. So now that you know what is digital marketing, let’s explore in detail why it is important and helpful for your business.

A. Better targeting options





With the help of digital marketing, you can create an advt and precisely spot people who can purchase your products and services. It gets even more interesting when you can directly target your audience using specific demographics such as city, region, age, and gender.

There are approximately 3.48 billion active users on the Internet. So if you are not using digital marketing as an integral part of your marketing/advertising campaign then you are seriously losing a lot of business.

B. Better conversion rate





If you are targeting the right audience using precise demographics then obviously your marketing campaign will showcase you better results.





Targeting and conversion rate go hand in hand because digital marketing lets you reach out to only those people who have an interest or need your type of service that's why it works all the time. Following different digital marketing techniques such as search engine optimisation, social media optimisation, and email marketing will immensely help you to generate leads.

C. Better ROI





One of the best things that a good digital marketing campaign offers is a good return on investment. Not only that but it also gives you the opportunity to measure, analyse & optimise your campaigns to generate better results so that you are always in the game.





According to experts email marketing has the highest return on investment as compared to any other marketing method. Also, it is estimated that on average email marketing has an ROI of 42:1, while average email programs report an ROI of 37:1. Which makes it a very important and must-have strategy in your marketing campaign.

D. Analyse your marketing campaign





With the help of various analysis tools, you can examine and monitor your marketing campaign and modify your strategies. You can also improvise in areas of your campaign that didn't perform well.





Digital marketing gives you a complete report/analysis of your campaign. It also allows you to test, plan and execute strategies that will help to fulfil your business objectives. Whereas in the traditional way of marketing you don't get such detailed information.

Wrapping up:





Nowadays digital marketing has become very popular among the entrepreneurs and individual professionals, everybody is making full use of its potential to grow their businesses !!





So if they are benefiting from it then why can't you?





I hope by now you are convinced as to why you should choose digital marketing as an important constituent to promote your business online, Thanks.