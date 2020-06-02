Best Digital Marketing Strategies to Kick-Start your Business after the Covid-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has flipped our lives upside down. At present, our life is all about frequently washing our hands, wearing masks, and practicing social distancing. Besides the physical and emotional impact of Coronavirus, this pandemic has also wreaked financial havoc around the globe. Due to nation-wide lockdowns, most business owners are facing the brunt of the global economic crisis. Some businesses have adopted work-from-home practices while others have completely shut down. More than 90% of small businesses are suffering the negative effects of this pandemic, but there is hope on the horizon. Even if it may not be clear when exactly businesses will reopen completely, it’s certain that eventually, everything will get normal.

The global economy is in a gloomy state at the moment but once this pandemic is over, recovery will begin. Many countries have already partially lifted lockdowns and some relaxations are given to businesses of all types and sizes. So, as a smart business owner, you need to utilize this slowdown period in the most productive way. It is time to consider what recovery mode will look like once the economy return to normalcy.

During this pandemic, every business owner has realized one thing- it’s impossible to survive without an online presence. Due to Coronavirus, the world has become even more digitalized. Consequently, developing a business website and investing in digital marketing has become more important than ever. This means that if you want to kick start your business after the Covid-19, it’s crucial to get your digital marketing strategies in order. This is the perfect time to prepare an exit strategy for the post-COVID-19 period to get back in action at the right time.

How to Develop an Exit Plan for Post COVID-19 Period

A digital marketing strategy is a plan of action and techniques to be used for achieving your business goals. The basic goal of any digital marketing strategy is to improve your site’s SERP ranking and increase your conversion rate. During this time of crisis, businesses need to revamp their digital marketing strategy so that they bounce back in the second half of 2020. Now you may wonder how to formulate your Coronavirus exit plan to get your business back on track. If you’re not sure how to develop or redesign your online marketing plan, we are here to help you! Here we’ve put together a list of digital marketing strategies to help you kick-start your business after the Covid-19.





1. Assess Your Existing Digital Marketing Strategy

The first step in developing or redesigning your digital marketing strategy is accessing your current digital marketing setup. Before you even start planning any new marketing campaign, you should define your future goals and find out how your site is performing at the moment. You need to find out what your competitors are doing and deep dive into your Google Analytics to find out what is working and what is not. If you’re not an expert in this, seek the assistance of a digital marketing expert to establish your campaign objectives, identify your core messages, and implement strategies.





2. Develop or Redesign Your Website

To survive in this digital work, your business needs an online presence. Digital marketing begins with developing a user-friendly website. Even after lockdowns are lifted, people will prefer to shop online as a precautionary measure. So, if you don’t have a website, this is the right time to take your business online. If you already have a site running, make your digital footprint stronger. Optimize your website and include the latest features like voice search, chatbots, mobile-friendliness, and more.





3. Local SEO

If you want to prepare your business for the bounce-back surge then make SEO your top priority. Once normalcy is maintained and consumers’ spending gets stabilize, the economy will start improving. At that time, you will need to rank at the top to regain your lost revenue. But SEO is not something you can achieve in a day or week. It is a long-term strategy that gives the desired results in several months. If you invest in SEO right now, it will improve your organic search traffic after two or three months from now. So, don’t make a mistake to pause your SEO campaign during this pandemic. The effort you put today will increase your site’s ranking in post-COIVD-19 days. You should implement local SEO strategies to optimize your website for “near me” searches.





4. Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Advertising

During this pandemic, investing in PPC can be a smart move because paid ads are very cheap right now. Reportedly, cost-per-clicks have decreased considerably across all verticals. This is a great opportunity for businesses to use PPC marketing to connect with their customers and gain a competitive advantage. When other advertisers are going offline and sitting idle, you should grab the opportunity. The reduced market competition gives your business an opportunity to scoop up that lost market share.





5. Social Media Marketing

With COVID-19 lockdown, social media has become everyone’s favorite. More and more people are using social media platforms to connect with the outside world. This gives you the perfect opportunity to develop your customer base. This is the right time to connect with your customers on social media. The relationships you build today will help in days to come. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn have become a powerful marketing tool these days. You need to identify which platform your target audience is using most to increase your brand exposure.





6. Content Marketing

Of all the online marketing techniques, content marketing is one of the most effective marketing strategies. Developing relevant content in the form of videos, blog posts, infographics, and more will help your business in connecting with consumers. The right content marketing strategy will increase visibility for your brand, build credibility, as well as boost brand awareness. For instance, a CCTV camera company can write a blog about the benefits of installing a surveillance system. By targeting specific keywords, the company can optimize the content for search engines to improve their visibility in search results.