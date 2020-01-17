Digital Marketing Trends to Watch for 2020

The digital marketing landscape comprising of SEO, PPC, Social Media, content marketing and Reputation Management is experiencing a tremendous shift. The digital industry is constantly evolving and rapidly progressing with each day that passes and shows no signs of slowing down. It is believed that the expenditure on digital marketing will hit 306 billion dollars globally in 2020. You can witness and expect some great technological innovations and advancements around this time.





The marketing ambient is dynamic wherein trends, technology and tactics are never stagnant. That’s the reason it is highly essential that your marketing keeps abreast of the latest Digital Marketing Trends 2020.





Here are some of the key Digital Marketing trends to watch out for 2020.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is a technological innovator which is impacting the future of virtually every sector. Emerging technologies like big data, robotics, and IOT are driven by artificial intelligence. It is predicted that by 2020, AI technologies would be ubiquitous in nearly every new software product and service.





Many MNC’s like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are strengthening their sources into Artificial Intelligence, considering this Digital Marketing trend is here to stay. Similarly, industries like healthcare, e-commerce, food, and beverages are adopting AI into their business.





AI can effectively analyze consumer behavior and their search patterns and then use that data from social channels and blog posts to help businesses understand how consumers find their products and services.

Video Marketing

Video Marketing is one of the most significant marketing trends. Brands have been incorporating video marketing strategy for long. The only thing that has changed is the relevance of platforms and channel.





Videos are an integral part of every social strategy. It is by far the most popular way consumers want to know about new products. According to some reports, more than 50% of consumers prefer to watch videos from brands rather than plain simple text content.





It is a powerful and entertaining medium. Videos are capable of enhancing conversion rates by over 80% on landing pages. It has completely revolutionized the way the sales teams interact with and convert prospects and delight customers.

Voice Search

Voice search is another technology that will dominate the market in 2020. It is estimated that in 2020, 50% of all online searches will be through voice, irrespective of the device such as Amazon Alexa, Siri, Google or Cortana. This technology is slowly changing the way customers search, visit and make purchases from brands and businesses. This makes it one of the most important online marketing trends to keep track of in 2020.





Some statistics you can ignore:





Voice shopping is $2 billion currently which is expected to cross $40 billion by 2022.

During holiday shopping, 25% of shoppers use voice assistants.

Till January 2018, there were an estimated one billion voice searches every month.





Overall, Voice search plays a pivotal role in providing all the required information users search for through audio content. Many brands are now using digital marketing strategies to provide effective and valuable content to their customers.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

In the last few years, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) have become important elements of technology and business. They are increasingly becoming popular and many established brands are using this technology to enhance their sales and refine the customer experience.





Both, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are different and it difficult to predict which one will outpace the market in 2020. ModiFace, now part of L’Oreal produces AR applications for many popular brands and businesses. And, IKEA – the world's largest furniture retailer has its own AR app.

Chatbots

Chatbots is a great customer- service tool, already in use by some big brands and is poised to become the next big thing in the world of digital marketing.





They are quite effective as they enhance customer experience and also lets marketers connect with their users well. Based on AI technology, they use instant messaging to chat in real-time with the online audience and visitors.





Some statistics show that 45% of the online audience likes to use Chatbots as a medium to interact for customer service issues. It is estimated that by 2020, 80% of businesses will incorporate Chatbots.





The main advantage of chatbots is its 24-hour service and quick responses to customer's concerns.

Personalization

Personalization is the most sought-after digital marketing trend to watch out in 2020. To stand out, you need to personalize your marketing efforts which include personalized content, products, email, etc.





Personalized triggered emails perform three times better than simply shooting e-mails. Most brands and businesses prefer to work with companies offering personalized services.





An Excellent example are companies like Netflix and Amazon, who are smartly leveraging the power of personalization with their recommended products or movie titles.