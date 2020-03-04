Why You Need To Consider These Do’s and Don’t of An App Development

The app development market has seen tremendous growth in the last few years and it has now become a million-dollar industry due to the rise of mobile users and high-speed internet. In order to survive in this competitive market, app developers should follow the best practices that outline by experts.





Often times, new app developers and even the experienced ones unaware of the best practices that can lead to a successful app. Smartphones and smart tv apps are on the rise and apps development companies offer digital solutions to meet the client’s demands. Whether you are working as a freelance app developer or working for an agency, you should follow the below-mentioned guide in order to develop the app that attracts users, increase engagement and drive sales.

Plan Ahead Before Development

A wise person once said, “Fail to plan is planning to fail”. Before starting the project, one should invest some time to research the target audience. What they like and what is their point of interest and how they will interact with the app. You can only move ahead once you have answers to all these questions. Always put yourself in the user’s shoes in order to devise an effective plan from the very start.

Always Respect the Budget & Deadlines

It is very important to take care of the client’s budget and time deadlines in which you have to deliver the project. Clearly outline the development cycle and stages through the project. In this way, you can give the client some understanding of how the project will move forward and how they can easily track the completion of the task. If for some reason, you failed to follow the budget and time deadline, you will cast your negative impression on the client’s minds. So always plan ahead and consider all situations.

App Should Be User-Friendly

App developers should always remind themselves for whom they are making the app. As you are not making the app for machines so always keep things simple and easy to understand. If you define audience demographic then it would be super easy for you to develop the app according to demographic requirement. Utility, Usability and Accessibility are three main pillars of a user-experience so always take care of it during your projects.

Never Under Estimate Your Competition

Before developing an app, you should keep in the mind about the competitors. This will give you the motivation to create something better than anyone in the market. If you have the idea then there is a high chance that somebody else is also cooking something, so always give the best of you.





Now we have some understanding of how we plan our app development process, now it’s time to avoid the pitfall of the Don’t of app development.









Keep Things Simple

Don’t develop an app that can only be understandable by tech-savvy people. Design the app by keeping in mind about the intellectual level of your target audience. In order to impress the client, don’t dive into the deep sea unless you know how to get out of it. For example, during the project, you came across a problem that is beyond your skill sets then you will harm the project. Due to such immaturity, some developers exceed the budget limit and time deadlines. To avoid unnecessary complexity and keep things simple.

Unorganized Content

At the end of the day, it is the content that makes an app successful or fail, so avoid too much content stuffing. By adding excessing content, you will harm the responsiveness of the app and it also delivers a very messy user experience. So doesn’t go on the path that gives a bad impression of your app. Always put the content you need and use eloquent language to avoid content overlapping and stuffing.

Spread The Words

Nobody knows your great invention without marketing, even if you create the time machine. In short, marketing is a tool that puts your idea in front of millions of people. Without a proper marketing campaign, your app would end up rotting in the sea of billions of app across different app stores. Grow your app popularity and downloads by using the power of social media platforms, paid advertisement and influencer outreach. So always keep aside some budget for app mobile app marketing.

Conclusion

Due to the uprise of the mobile app development market, developers are also enjoying lots of projects at their disposal. Due to big money, every developer is trying to dive in the this market. It is best in their interest to follow the above-mentioned guidelines in order to succeed in this business. For business owners, who are looking for a mobile app development company in dubai, they should aware of the novice developers unless you don’t care about the money.